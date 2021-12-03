Salem man charged with fourth OWI offense

A 30-year-old Salem man faces his fourth drunken driving offense after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Plank Road and Highway 75 in the Town of Dover in Racine County.

Adam Mejia, of the 8100 block of 305th Court, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond set during his initial appearance Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Mejia is due back in court Dec. 8 for a 9:30 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Alice A. Rudebusch. In addition to the felony OWI charge, Mejia also is charged with felony OWI causing injury.

According to a press release issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, a witness driving eastbound on Plank Road behind Mejia’s red Ford observed the defendant speeding and deviating outside its lane of travel. The witness then told police that Mejia failed to slow down or stop at a stop sign and rear-ended a red Pontiac driven by a 70-year-old male from Beloit.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage, the release states. Both Mejia and the other driver were outside their vehicles when police arrived and complained of minor injuries. They were treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Deputies observed that Mejia was displaying signs of impairment, and he later admitted to drinking while driving. Police found a small bottle of vodka in the driver’s side door.

Mejia failed field sobriety tests and was arrested four his fourth OWI offense. He was later taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication, but refused. Police obtained a search warrant, and the blood draw was conducted.

Results of that test were not included in the release.

