School Board approves use of $7 million surplus for employee stipends, facilities projects

Kenosha Unified School District employees will each receive a one-time, pro-rated $1,000 stipend, and 20 schools will undergo needed upgrades, replacements and repairs sooner thanks to a $7 million surplus in the district’s budget.
The School Board voted 6-0 on Tuesday night to allocate about $2,454,814 toward the staff appreciation stipends for teachers, educational support professionals, administrative support professionals, community and student support personnel, facilities, food services, interpreters, administrative, supervisory and technical employees.
Board member Todd Battle, whose wife is a teacher in Unified, abstained from voting.
The board voted 7-0 to authorize $4,674,363.12 toward completing a multitude of facilities projects, from heating and air conditioning to parking lot pavement and window replacement, among others.
The staff stipends and facilities projects are one-time expenses and represent the two largest outlays of 10 areas.
While Unified's surplus is $7 million, the allocations total about $7.7 million as they include outlays for additional projects.
Other allocations
Other one-time allocations include $120,000 for welding equipment and remodeling technology education classrooms at Bradford and Tremper high schools and $57,510 to upgrade the School Board room audio system at the Educational Support Center.
Ongoing funded initiatives:
- $81,200 to add five educational support professionals security positions, one each for Bullen, Lance, Lincoln, Mahone and Washington middle schools.
- $150,000 for Unified’s equity team for districtwide professional learning.
- $23,378 to increase the budget for student and family engagement.
- $58,355 to fund a districtwide bilingual administrative specialist/interpreter.
- $83,928 for eduCLIMBER cloud-based software for tracking and analyzing academic and behavioral data.
- $50,000 to expand district recognition programs for staff.
Unified’s $7 million surplus comes from a combination of sources, the largest due to savings resulting from the district’s change in health insurance providers.
Contributing to the surplus was $3 million in state revenue and other savings from the final staffing budget, employee shifts from family to single coverage, new insurance carriers, waivers or no response to open enrollment and staff turnover.
Union leader pleased
Last month, the Kenosha Education Association asked the district to use its surplus to fund general stipends of $1,500 for each employee participating in district’s health insurance plan and $500 per teacher for basic school supplies, field trips and incentives to reinforce positive, respectful student behavior.
Union president Tanya Kitts-Lewinski said she was satisfied with the allocation for staff stipends offered by the district, despite falling short of what teachers had asked for.
“We asked for a classroom expense and financial recovery package that included a stipend. I think we’re happy with the stipend,” she said. “We’ll take it because educators really need some relief.”
Educational support
Prior to the vote, board member Tom Duncan stressed the importance of addressing security issues at the middle school level and encouraged funding the five educational support positions.
“The goal of the middle school principals in requesting this educational support security is to deter students from getting into behavioral issues, improve attendance, build strong relationships with staff and family,” he said, noting that security can be difficult to manage in and outside of school campuses.
“These ESPs are not cops and for good reason. These ESPs work the hallways and are eyes and ears,” he said. “For some ESPs, they build a trusting relationship that fosters communication, and in some cases, critically important sharing of information where they can prevent a bad occurrence.”
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.