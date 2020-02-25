School Board approves use of $7 million surplus for employee stipends, facilities projects

Union president Tanya Kitts-Lewinski said she was satisfied with the allocation for staff stipends offered by the district, despite falling short of what teachers had asked for.

“We asked for a classroom expense and financial recovery package that included a stipend. I think we’re happy with the stipend,” she said. “We’ll take it because educators really need some relief.”

Educational support

Prior to the vote, board member Tom Duncan stressed the importance of addressing security issues at the middle school level and encouraged funding the five educational support positions.

“The goal of the middle school principals in requesting this educational support security is to deter students from getting into behavioral issues, improve attendance, build strong relationships with staff and family,” he said, noting that security can be difficult to manage in and outside of school campuses.

“These ESPs are not cops and for good reason. These ESPs work the hallways and are eyes and ears,” he said. “For some ESPs, they build a trusting relationship that fosters communication, and in some cases, critically important sharing of information where they can prevent a bad occurrence.”

