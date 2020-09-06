School Board favors return of standing committees with quarterly meetings

Kenosha Unified’s School Board’s four standing committees will resume meeting next month following a yearlong hiatus as the board re-envisioned how often they would meet, the scope of their charge and allowing for an expanded and diverse mix of members, including students.
On Thursday, during a rescheduled regular meeting, the board, during a second reading, voted unanimously on the policy revisions in favor of quarterly meetings of the Audit, Budget and Finance, Curriculum and Program, Planning, Facilities and Equipment and Personnel and Policy committees. The policy was approved on a first reading at the July 28 meeting.
Over the last year, the board discussed the fate of the committees, which had been scheduled for monthly meetings; however, frequent member absenteeism leading to lack of quorums and at times lack of agenda items, often forced meeting cancellations.
During a near two-year stretch dating back to January 2018, as many as 15 of the 21 meetings typically posted on the district’s website had been canceled before district staff halted posting altogether while the board decided what to do.
With the new quarterly meeting format, the committees will meet the second Tuesdays in October, February, April and June, unless otherwise noted. The committees had been scheduled to meet monthly since 1993.
Under the revised policy, committee members would be expected to miss no more than one meeting per year, a departure from the 80 percent attendance previously required.
According to the policy, standing committee shall consist of three School Board members, with a quorum of the committee including a minimum of two board members.
The chair of each of the committees would be expected to seek six qualified community members, including teachers, two district staff members and two students to serve – doubling committee membership. The chairs would be responsible for making every attempt to reflect the district’s diversity.
Standing committee appointments will be for one year for community, staff and student members, with option of renewal at the chair’s discretion.
