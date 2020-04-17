School Board incumbents retain seats following vote canvass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha Unified School Board incumbents retained their seats as confirmed by a canvass of votes Thursday.

School Board member Yolanda Santos Adams was the top vote-getter receiving 13,533 while School Board President Dan Wade garnered the second highest total with 10,352. Newcomer Todd Alan Price received 7,833 votes and former School Board member, Kyle Flood, 5,912.

There were two seats open and four candidates. The two candidates with the most votes won election to the at-large positions.

Following the official count on Thursday, only Adams total votes changed with four fewer than the unofficial results on election night, April 7.

Adams said she reported to the Kenosha County Clerk and to the Wisconsin Elections Commission that she served as a witness for absentee ballots cast by family members and a close friend, all of whom were following stay-at-home orders.

“I was agreeable to forfeiting four votes so they could cast their votes for others on the ballot. Their envelopes were sealed so I had no knowledge of who they voted for,” she said. “I felt it best to let the clerk know, up front, rather than try to hide it.”