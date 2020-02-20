School Board mulls options for committee meetings

The Kenosha Unified School Board's standing committees remain in limbo as the board weighs whether to continue the committees or scrap them.
The board did not make any formal recommendations at its Wednesday meeting. Rather, board president Dan Wade asked board members for suggestions.
“I’d like to preface by saying I have no problem with committees — none whatsoever. The problem is their lack of use,” Wade said.
While some have questioned the need for committees, Wade said they are necessary because of the transparency to the public in discussing issues that affect the district.
Wade said, however, if there aren’t agenda items to discuss, he didn’t see the point in scheduling meetings.
The board’s four standing committees have a mix of board members and district residents. They have been in effect since 1993 and meet monthly. They are:
- Audit, Budget and Finance
- Curriculum and Program
- Planning, Facilities and Equipment
- Personnel and Policy
Since January 2018, 15 of the 21 meetings have been canceled, according to posted notices on Unified’s website. Committee meeting notices have not been posted online for the last five months.
Value to the community
Wade suggested the committees could meet three times a years, or that a special committee with seven community members and two board members meet three times a year.
“I just think it would be more beneficial to have meetings that mean something,” he said.
Board member Yolanda Santos Adams said the committees have “so much value” to the community as well as the board.
“We have some intelligent, bright volunteers out there who are experienced in audit, budget, facilities, business, that come to the committees, serve and provide their input, which is valuable to us as board members to hear,” she said.
She suggested that the committees meet at least quarterly.
“Because there’s so much going on in this district not to involve the community at least in the discussion,” she said. “We’re the ultimate decision makers. We make the hard decisions. That doesn’t take that away from us.”
High absenteeism
Adams, who analyzed minutes of the meetings, noted that frequent absenteeism has led to cancellations.
She said it was mostly the same committee members over the last two years who have not shown up.
“I think rather than say it was the fault of the community members — I’ve heard that a time or two — I think it was the fault of the committee chairs, the board members that did not maybe reach out,” she said.
Adams said committee members who are frequently absent should be replaced.
She also suggested surveying former committee members about their absenteeism.
Unusual structure
Ron Stadler, the board’s attorney, said Unified’s standing committee structure, with board members and community members, is unusual.
He suggested forming an hoc committee with community members to discuss issues and that the board then meet as a committee of the whole.
Less frequent meetings
Board member Todd Battle said he did not favor returning to monthly meetings, noting the time commitment for administration and board members.
“There’s got to be a balance here. The idea of, let’s go fire up four standing committees and have monthly meetings, I’m not supportive of that,” he said.
“Are there issues we need community input on? Yes. Are they necessarily neatly grouped into what the standing committees were created for? No.”
Adams said that in the past month issues from teacher prep time to the district’s revenue surplus have come before the board that could’ve been part of the standing committees’ discussions.
“Maybe that’s not every month, but it certainly could be quite often,” she said.
Wade said he’d be happy if he could attract 10 community members who would meet four times a year.
Adams said she has already talked to people who would be willing to serve on the committees now.
“They’re out there. There’s people who have the time and the desire to do it,” she said.
