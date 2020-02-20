School Board mulls options for committee meetings

Wade suggested the committees could meet three times a years, or that a special committee with seven community members and two board members meet three times a year.

“I just think it would be more beneficial to have meetings that mean something,” he said.

Board member Yolanda Santos Adams said the committees have “so much value” to the community as well as the board.

“We have some intelligent, bright volunteers out there who are experienced in audit, budget, facilities, business, that come to the committees, serve and provide their input, which is valuable to us as board members to hear,” she said.

She suggested that the committees meet at least quarterly.

“Because there’s so much going on in this district not to involve the community at least in the discussion,” she said. “We’re the ultimate decision makers. We make the hard decisions. That doesn’t take that away from us.”

High absenteeism

Adams, who analyzed minutes of the meetings, noted that frequent absenteeism has led to cancellations.

She said it was mostly the same committee members over the last two years who have not shown up.