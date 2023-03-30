Four school districts across Kenosha County are joining several other districts across the state in placing referendums on the spring election ballot on April 4, as all are facing increasing operational costs countered with school funding revenue that has not kept pace with inflation.

BristolIn the January Regular Board Meeting, the Bristol Board of Education unanimously approved the placement of an operational referendum question on the April 4 ballot. According an announcement on its website, Bristol School District has never gone to an operational referendum.

The question will ask voters to give the district permission to exceed the mandated sate revenue limit by an additional $800,000 for three years, beginning with the 2023-24 school year and ending with the 2025-26 school year.

The funds will be for non-recurring purposes to sustain and maintain expenses related to current operational and maintenance. According to a slideshow presentation posted to the district’s website, Bristol School District can absorb the cost of operating expenditures within it’s $4.70 mill rate because of early debt retirement and an increase in area property values.

If the operational referendum does not pass, Bristol School District will faced with budget reduction considerations, including positions across the district, course offerings, athletic and activity opportunities, technology, building maintenance spending and curriculum.

Randall

Randall School District’s school board approved a capital referendum and operational referendum to be placed on the April 4 ballot.

The capital referendum will ask voters to approve a resolution for general obligation bonds for capital expenditures not to exceed $9,500,000. Capital expenditures will include adding a single, controlled front entrance, expansion on areas, such as the nurse’s office, guidance offices and family meeting spaces, camera system upgrades, HVAC ventilation upgrades, roof replacement, plumbing repairs, expanded staff and visitor parking, improved drop-off and pick-up circulation and relocated bus parking.

Randall’s last capital referendum was approved in 2018 to add classrooms, a cafeteria and improved security at school entrances.

The operational referendum will ask voters to authorize the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for four years, non-recurring operational purposes. The operational referendum will be put toward daily operating expenses and maintaining current programming, class sizes and services.

Randall has placed similar operational referendums on the ballot in 2015, 2018 and renewed it again in 2021.

The $5.40 mill rate for district taxpayers will remain unaffected, as district debt will retire in the 2024-25 school year.

Riverview

The Riverview school board approved a non-recurring operational referendum to be placed on the April 4 ballot. Voters will be asked to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year for three years, starting in the 2023-24 school year and ending in the 2025-26 school year.

The referendum would allow the district to maintain its small class sizes, maintain district programming and address maintenance needs, such roofing and technology.

Riverview has not gone to a referendum since 2001, and at that time the referendum was not passed.

The district is estimating a $1.43 per $1,000 in equalized property values, based on the $800,000 increase to tax revenue in 23-24 and an estimated 5% increase in fair market property values.

The overall mill rate, however, is contingent on other factors, such as potential increases to state general aid and revenue limit changes, which are difficult to predict as the state budget process is just getting started, according to Riverview District Administrator Jon Schleusner.

Wilmot

The Wilmot Union High School Board of Education unanimously approved a two-year, non-recurring operational referendum to be placed on the April ballot.

Voters will be asked to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $5,500,000 for the 2023-24 school year and by $2,900,000 for the 2024-25 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including salary, benefits and security improvements.

If approved, the referendum would allow the district to pay for roof repairs and maintenance, audio/visual replacement equipment for the auditorium, security updates and the replacement of worn floors and finishes where needed.

On its referendum page, Wilmot High School indicated the extra funds are needed to run the school as the cost of operations is surpassing its revenue.

The referendum, however, is estimated keep mill rate costs flat, or even down during the course of the two years. According to the aforementioned webpage, the estimated mill rate is $4.75 for the 2023-24 school year, and $4.73 for the 2024-25 school year.