MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Scott Menke has been named as interim chancellor.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman made the announcement Tuesday morning. Menke will begin serving in the position June 9 following the departure of Chancellor Debbie Ford.

Ford will become Chancellor of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind. Ford has been the Chancellor at UW-Parkside since 2009.

“Chancellor Ford has been a champion for students at UW-Parkside and across the UW System. We will miss her tremendously,” Rothman said. “I am pleased Scott has agreed to serve as interim chancellor. He will ensure a smooth transition while we find a new leader.”

Menke has served as Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UW-Parkside since June 2018. During this time, he has overseen human resources, budget development and management, capital planning, facilities management, university police, accounting services, cashier operations, procurement, and risk management operations.

“I have been fortunate to be part of a strong leadership team at UW-Parkside,” Menke said. “I am both humbled and honored to continue working with the team as interim chancellor. Under the leadership of Dr. Debbie Ford, the university developed a strong track record of providing students with a transformative educational experience and serving the community.”

Prior to coming to UW-Parkside, Menke provided financial management and consulting services to small business owners and entrepreneurs, served as chief financial officer for two companies, and worked for a large national public accounting company.