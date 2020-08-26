Scott Walker: "It’s tragic to watch what is happening in Kenosha":

Former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, has been tweeting about Kenosha and the civil unrest. Here are his recent tweets.
"Public safety should be the number one priority of government. An independent investigation will review the tragic case involving Jacob Blake. Until then, the government - at all levels - must restore peace to Kenosha."
"Right now, we need help in Kenosha. People are literally dying while the rioting continues on the streets. There needs to be thousands of members of the National Guard in Kenosha & law enforcement assistance from other local departments as well as from state and federal agencies."
"Leaders at the local, state and federal level have to speak out against the violence—the rioting does no good, it only causes more harm, more danger. This crisis demands leadership."
"What is happening in Kenosha is tragic. It is tragic for Jacob Blake and his family. It is tragic for the members of the Kenosha Police Department. And it continues to be tragic for the people of Kenosha who are now living in fear of the riots and fire and mayhem on the streets."
"Years ago, riots started in the Sherman Park area of Milwaukee. Mayor didn’t want National Guard in, Sheriff did. We sent WI troopers to the park to help Sheriff, had troops ready few blocks away. Local clergy also came out & helped calm situation. We need all of that in Kenosha."
"Jacob Blake’s family asked people to stop the violence while @JoeBiden has been silent about the riots yet talks about “excessive force” and “the officers must be held accountable” before they have even completed the independent investigation."
"It’s tragic to watch what is happening in Kenosha. I love this city & it’s sad to see the destruction.
Tragic for Jacob Blake & his family, tragic for members of the Police Department, tragic for citizens of Kenosha who are now living in fear of the riots, fire & mayhem."
Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets in what some are calling riots in Kenosha. Rocks and bricks have been thrown, and at least one molotov cocktail being thrown has been reported, as is property damage.