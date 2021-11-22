Segment of Highway KR east of Highway 31 reopened

SOMERS — A portion of Highway KR east of Highway 31 has reopened. It is part of a larger roadway reconstruction project that will continue into next year.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced 70,831 square yards of new concrete have been laid, four new bridge structures have been constructed, two new signalized intersections have been completed, 42,120 square feet of new retaining wall has been installed, and 18,674 linear feet of new storm sewer has been added to date on this project.

“I am very happy with how Highway KR is coming along,” Somers Village President George Stoner said.

The reconstruction of Highway KR, between Highway H and Old Green Bay Road, is scheduled to be complete by late summer of 2022. The $59 million Highway KR project is part of the broader highway reconstruction of 16.5 miles of roadway in and around the Wiscconn Valley development.

What to expect in 2022

Highway KR, between Highway H and Highway 31, will remain closed to traffic to complete reconstruction of the four-lane highway. Work will also include:

Completion of Highway KR bridges over the Canadian Pacific Railroad and Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Realignment of a new signal intersection at Highway KR and 90th Street/72nd Avenue.

Project restoration.

The project also features a multi-use path, turn lanes, and wider shoulders.

Also in 2021, the Pike River Trail reopened to trail users between Highway KR and Braun Road. Reconstruction of the regenerative stormwater conveyance pond on the northeast corner of KR and I-94 was completed.

For information on all of the Wisconn Valley road construction projects, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/fdr/full-project-overview/

