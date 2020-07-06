Senior Center garden cultivates multi-generational bond
top story

Produce is not the only thing growing in the new vegetable garden at the Westosha Senior Community Center. Addison Morehouse, 15, is finding lessons among the leaves as he cultivates a multi-generational relationship with farmer Jim Ford, 63.

The two have spent hours together in the rows, the results of which have come to fruition with the opening of the center’s farmer’s market. The produce they now pick daily is available to the public. The proceeds will help fund programming at the center.

As Addison rocked a wide-toothed fork to unearth red potatoes Friday, he said he has learned more than how to garden from Ford.

“This teaches you a lot about life,” Addison said. “Mr. Ford has a lot of good metaphors and analogies that can help in other areas of life.”

Sure they talk about agriculture. But, they also talk about music, sports and virtues. Addison said he has learned patience, and even how to be a better guitar player.

Ford, who learned how to farm while a child growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Chicago, served as the agricultural supervisor at His Mansion Ministries in New Hampshire for 20 years, where he worked with countless struggling young adults.

The market is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The produce variety will include, when in season, four varieties of potatoes, 10 varieties of tomatoes, carrots, beans, peas, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce, peppers, onions, beets, squash, gourds and pumpkins.

