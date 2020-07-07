Senior Veggie Voucher program expands

The Kenosha Senior Veggie Vouchers Program is expanding with the help of grants and private donations to serve more eligible seniors this growing season, as well as through the addition of more locations, program coordinator Lori Fredrickson said.
“Our goal for the 2020 growing season is to provide 1,000 low-income Kenosha county seniors with Kenosha Senior Veggie Vouchers to purchase locally grown fruit and vegetables,” Fredrickson said.
The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. (RKCAA) began the program in 2013 as a pilot with the goal to increase access to fresh produce for low-income seniors living in the community. It is modeled after the WIC Farmer Market Nutrition Program, which provides families checks to purchase fresh produce at farmer markets.
A total of 80 seniors enrolled the first year and the program was continued.
“The program has continued to grow over the last eight years,” Fredrickson said, adding the seniors eligible for the program are often faced with forgoing the purchase of fresh produce in order to cover the cost of medications.
As of June 30, 500 seniors were enrolled in the program — a process that is completed over the phone given the COVID-19 pandemic. Fredrickson said they began distributing vouchers June 22.
The program is open to any Kenosha Country resident who is 60 years of age or older and who meets the income guidelines. The income eligibility limit is $1,968 maximum gross income for a single individual and $2,658 for a couple.
The $25 in vouchers are available through Oct. 31 and can be used to purchase locally grown fruits, vegetables and fresh-cut herbs at the participating farmer’s markets and stands. Each qualifying individual is provided a set of five, $5 vouchers to be used over the course of the growing season.
The garden and market at Westosha Senior Community Center in Bristol is a new location this year, adding to the number of locations west of Interstate-94 at which the vouchers can be used.
The Sharing Center in Trevor works in partnership with RKCAA to connect eligible seniors to the program.
“For the last three years some of the senior participants of the center have received the veggie voucher, with rave reviews,” Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, said. “When they paired it with Meyer family farm in Bristol, I couldn’t have been happier. Now, with a few western Kenosha County options to redeem the vouchers, it’s even better yet. Food is medicine. We advocate for programs that increase good health.”
The program is funded by a variety of sources.
“While Kenosha County is not a recipient of the federal Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program, local funding was obtained to pilot the senior vouchers,” Fredrickson said. “RKCAA’s Kenosha Senior Veggie Voucher program is currently funded by local grants, a Community Services Block Grant, Kenosha County SHARES, RKCAA discretionary funding, and private donations.”
To register for the program, call 262-657-0840.
