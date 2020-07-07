Senior Veggie Voucher program expands

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Senior Veggie Vouchers Program is expanding with the help of grants and private donations to serve more eligible seniors this growing season, as well as through the addition of more locations, program coordinator Lori Fredrickson said.

“Our goal for the 2020 growing season is to provide 1,000 low-income Kenosha county seniors with Kenosha Senior Veggie Vouchers to purchase locally grown fruit and vegetables,” Fredrickson said.

The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. (RKCAA) began the program in 2013 as a pilot with the goal to increase access to fresh produce for low-income seniors living in the community. It is modeled after the WIC Farmer Market Nutrition Program, which provides families checks to purchase fresh produce at farmer markets.

A total of 80 seniors enrolled the first year and the program was continued.

“The program has continued to grow over the last eight years,” Fredrickson said, adding the seniors eligible for the program are often faced with forgoing the purchase of fresh produce in order to cover the cost of medications.

As of June 30, 500 seniors were enrolled in the program — a process that is completed over the phone given the COVID-19 pandemic. Fredrickson said they began distributing vouchers June 22.