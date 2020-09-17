 Skip to main content
Sex offender being released to village residence
Briefs

Sex offender being released to village residence

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department, in a press release issued Wednesday, announced that a convicted sex offender will be moving into a village residence.

Antonio X. Johnson, 42, will be moved to a residence in 12101 120th Court after he's released from prison.

The release states that Johnson, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds and with a number of tattoos, was convicted of sexual assault of a female. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

Johnson is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and is not to consume any drugs. He also is required to register face-to-face with local law enforcement and to comply with standard sex offender rules from his parole agent.

If Johnson violates his conditions, he will be apprehended, and violations will be investigated immediately, the release states.

