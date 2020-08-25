Sheriff advises residents best course is to stay at home tonight

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of Wisconsin National Guard troops in Kenosha County will increase, Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian announced Tuesday under a commitment they obtained from Gov. Tony Evers.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth released a statement advising residents the best thing they could do tonight would be to stay at home.

"As we enter what will likely be another very challenging night in Kenosha County, I want the public to know that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and our partners in law enforcement are doing our utmost to protect our community during this unprecedented time of unrest," Beth said.

"We are working alongside members of the Kenosha Police Department and law enforcement departments from across Wisconsin, as well as state and federal authorities and the Wisconsin National Guard, in a concerted attempt to minimize the spread of the destructive behavior that has plagued us since Sunday night.

"People are frustrated, I get it. And they’re scared. I certainly get that, too. Rumors abound on social media and elsewhere, with widely varying levels of truth to them. We know that much of the damage is being inflicted by people coming in from outside our community, with the intent to rob and destroy, not to engage in their First Amendment right to demonstrate.