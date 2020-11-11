 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Department asks for help identifying unconscious man found Tuesday on Hwy. 31
SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has asked for help from the public in in identifying a man who was found unconscious along Green Bay Road (Highway 31) in Somers Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said a passerby called at about 4:30 p.m. to report a person was lying along Green Bay Road near Fourth Street. The man was unconscious and believed to have collapsed from a medical condition, Wright said. As of Wednesday morning, he had not regained consciousness and was reported in critical condition.

Wright said the man had keys but no wallet or identification. He was dressed appropriately for the weather and was not carrying a backpack or other belongings.

The man is described as white, about 65 years old with gray hair and a beard. He is about 5 feet-8 inches tall and about 115 pounds. He was wearing khaki pants, a long-sleeved polo shirt, brown leather jacket and white Nike shoes.

Wright said the man may have been out for a walk when he collapsed. No one has reported a missing person in the area, he said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call investigators at 262-605-5102 or 262-605-7938.

