Sheriff's Department asks help identifying unconscious man found Tuesday on Green Bay Road

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has asked for help from the public in in identifying a man who was found unconscious along Green Bay Road in Somers Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. David Wright said a passerby called at about 4:30 p.m. to report a person was lying along Green Bay Road near 4th Street. The man was unconscious and believed to have collapsed from a medical condition, Wright said. He has not regained consciousness and is in critical condition.

Wright said the man had keys but no wallet or identification. He was dressed appropriately for the weather and was not carrying a backpack or other belongings.

The man is described as white, about 65 years old with gray hair and a beard. He is about 5 feet-8 inches tall and about 115 pounds. He was wearing khaki pants, a long-sleeved polo shirt, brown leather jacket and white Nike shoes.

Wright said the man may have been out for a walk when he collapsed. No one has reported a missing person in the area, he said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call investigators at 262-605-5102 or 262-6057938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.