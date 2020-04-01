Sheriff's department investigating Trevor store burglary
View Comments

Sheriff's department investigating Trevor store burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a Trevor gas station.

Sgt. David Wright said someone broke the front door of the Citgo station, 12617 Antioch Road, at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday and fled with cigarettes, cigars and alcohol.

Wright said security video showed that three males, possibly in their teens or early 20s, entered the station after breaking the door.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics