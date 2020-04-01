Sheriff's department investigating Trevor store burglary

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a Trevor gas station.
Sgt. David Wright said someone broke the front door of the Citgo station, 12617 Antioch Road, at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday and fled with cigarettes, cigars and alcohol.
Wright said security video showed that three males, possibly in their teens or early 20s, entered the station after breaking the door.
