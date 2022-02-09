 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sheriff's Department investigating Wednesday morning shooting

  • 0
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning. 
 
At 12:47 a.m. Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 1700 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) for a male subject who called 911 stating that he sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 18th Street (Highway L).
 
Initial reports indicated that this incident stemmed from a fight that took place at a tavern in the City of Kenosha. This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident, according to Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff's Department. He said he does not believe there is a threat to the community.
 
Wright said the man was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound. No additional details were available 
 

People are also reading…

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
 
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No gun threat at Indian Trail

No gun threat at Indian Trail

As Kenosha Unified School District personnel were working to transport students from Tremper High School to Indian Trail on Thursday afternoon…

Watch Now: Related Video

WH rethinking next phase of COVID rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert