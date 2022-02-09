alert top story
Sheriff's Department investigating Wednesday morning shooting
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.
At 12:47 a.m. Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 1700 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) for a male subject who called 911 stating that he sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 18th Street (Highway L).
Initial reports indicated that this incident stemmed from a fight that took place at a tavern in the City of Kenosha. This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident, according to Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff's Department. He said he does not believe there is a threat to the community.
Wright said the man was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound. No additional details were available
The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.