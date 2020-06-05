'She's a miracle': Kenosha woman wins six-week battle with COVID-19

The next day she was transferred to a special COVID-19 care unit.

“She started needing more and more oxygen,” Kim said.

By midnight the decision had been made to put Nancy on a ventilator, which provided her oxygen for the next 20 days. She was given hydroxychloroquine but could not remain on it as it caused her heart rate to drop, Kim said. She also received blood plasma as part of her treatment.

‘Miracle’ turnaround story

“They really didn’t think she was going to make it,” Kim said, adding hospital staff told the family to begin preparing for the worst.

Nancy also told her family she was feeling her health slip away. She said “a man dressed in white” reached out a hand to her and she told him she wasn’t ready yet.

Kim’s brother Keith McGovern started a prayer chain through social media. Then, on May 30, just when all hope seemed lost, Nancy’s health began to improve.

“They actually said, ‘She’s a miracle,’” Kim recalls.

Kim has since been able to speak to her mom, who relayed the following message: