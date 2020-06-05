'She's a miracle': Kenosha woman wins six-week battle with COVID-19

At a time when the news is filled with stories of despair, a story of hope emerged last week when Nancy McGovern, 67, of Kenosha, pulled through a 45-day fight with COVID-19 and was transferred Thursday to a rehabilitation center.
It was not like the grand hospital exits that go viral on social media. To ensure the health and safety of those being cared for at Froedert South Kenosha, more than 20 immediate family members gathered atop the parking garage adjacent to Nancy’s second-floor window to wish her well.
“The nurse helped her up and she waved,” said Nancy’s daughter Kim Rhodes, adding her mom shared a message of love on a dry erase board. “We all cried.”
It is a story that began Tuesday, April 21, when Nancy started having trouble breathing.
“She called kind of panicking over the phone,” Kim recalls. “She has asthma and said she wanted to go to the emergency room for a breathing treatment.”
When they arrived at the ER, Kim was not able to accompany her mother inside.
“I kissed her on the forehead and told her to call me when she was ready,” Kim said. “I felt so helpless leaving her in the ER.”
Two hours later Kim got the call. But, it wasn’t for a ride home. Nancy was diagnosed with pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID-19.
The next day she was transferred to a special COVID-19 care unit.
“She started needing more and more oxygen,” Kim said.
By midnight the decision had been made to put Nancy on a ventilator, which provided her oxygen for the next 20 days. She was given hydroxychloroquine but could not remain on it as it caused her heart rate to drop, Kim said. She also received blood plasma as part of her treatment.
‘Miracle’ turnaround story
“They really didn’t think she was going to make it,” Kim said, adding hospital staff told the family to begin preparing for the worst.
Nancy also told her family she was feeling her health slip away. She said “a man dressed in white” reached out a hand to her and she told him she wasn’t ready yet.
Kim’s brother Keith McGovern started a prayer chain through social media. Then, on May 30, just when all hope seemed lost, Nancy’s health began to improve.
“They actually said, ‘She’s a miracle,’” Kim recalls.
Kim has since been able to speak to her mom, who relayed the following message:
“I have never ever been so sick in my life, this is the worst thing I have ever been through,” Nancy said, adding she is thankful for the nurses, doctors and therapists at Froedert South. “They never once complained or made me feel like I was an inconvenience to them.
“I would also like to thank all of my family and friends for their thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes,” Nancy said. “I have a wonderful army of people all over the country supporting me.”
Uncertain how she contracted it
It is uncertain where Nancy contracted COVID-19. She works part time at a grocery and department store in Kenosha, but had not been at work for seven days leading up to her illness.
Because Nancy lives with and is the main caregiver for her parents, ages 91 and 92, she was extremely careful. She only went out when necessary and immediately changed out of her clothes and showered upon returning home. The family did not hold any gatherings or birthday parties.
“We all kept our distance,” Kim said. “We thought we were taking every precaution.”
Because they were close contacts, Nancy’s parents were both tested for COVID-19 on April 23. Both tested positive.
“With their age, it was very scary,” Kim said. “You hear all these things. . .”
Nancy’s father developed mild symptoms and was briefly hospitalized for observation. Her mother was asymptomatic.
“They both have recovered,” Kim said.
Goals for rehabilitation
When asked to set goals for her rehabilitation, in addition to drinking water, walking without assistance and talking, Nancy, a grandmother to 14, included being able to play with her grandchildren.
“She is such a fighter,” Kim said. “I hope people realize the seriousness of all of this. People think it doesn’t affect them, or this is all a joke – until it hits you personally. It was very hard. It was emotional. I can’t even tell you how much all the love, prayers and support meant to all of us.”
Kim said a celebration parade is being planned for once Nancy is released from the rehabilitation hospital so friends and family can welcome her home.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!