Shooting protests reflect widespread outrage, but locals ultimately left to pick up pieces

Two rallies converged Monday night in a show of support for Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times by Kenosha Police while dozens of neighbors watched in shock, disbelief and anger Sunday.
One brought together members of Black Lives Matter groups from other communities, including Milwaukee and Chicago, who demanded justice – hundreds who spent the day in Kenosha calling for the firing of the responsible police officer and that criminal charges be filed. Their rally stopped traffic literally in the middle of Sheridan Road and 52nd Street — one of the busiest intersections in the city – for an hour.
“We’ve got to be here for this family. We’ve got to be here for Jacob. And we’ve gotta stand up and keep on fighting every day,” said speaker Jay’Mal Green of Chicago, who called for the crowd to put their fists up in the air.
Blake’s name became their mantra, set to a beat. And as they marched south to the Kenosha County Courthouse nearby, they roused the familiar chants of “No justice, no peace.” Once at the courthouse, its steps and sidewalks lined with deputies in riot gear, they shouted that if they didn’t get it, they need to “shut it down.”
But the other rally, organized by Kenosha resident Terrance Warthen, was meant to foster community unity while demanding accountability. The impassioned followers took a brief detour so that even he wondered whether their message would be heard, but quickly turned back toward Civic Center Park as planned. Speakers would talk about how locals, Kenosha residents, needed to make a difference.
“These moments are always beautiful for us when we see people come together for a cause and to support their community. But one thing we miss out on is in moments like this, a week from now, a month from now, a year from now — too many of you are gone,” he said. “The media’s going to lead for the next story a week from now.”
But he pointed to the Administration Building, the courthouse and the Municipal Building, otherwise known as City Hall, saying that is where the community’s government and judicial decisions were made.
“I need to see you there after this … from now on. Every day,” Warthen said. “Every single chance you have to speak to your school board, common council … this hurts. It hurts to be out here.
“It hurts to be turning into a middle-aged man watching younger men die for things I haven’t been able to change yet,” he said. “I need you to stick together because I don’t want you to be in this position 20 years from now. I don’t want you to feel like I feel right now. I don’t want to bury any of you. I don’t want any of you to lose your family members any more. But we have to work together on this.”
Warthen emphasized that there was no “they” or “them” and that Kenosha “is one community” and urged those participating to know their local leaders.
“This can’t be a moment. You have to stay involved. You have to keep coming. Don’t fall for the negativity and division that you see,” he said. “I’m looking out over a crowd that represents all of this city, all of this nation, all of our people together.”
The hundreds who attended were diverse group of ethnicities and races. He called on them to peacefully protest.
“I need to see this crowd when I go to vote. I need to see this crowd at city council meetings. Because when we stick together and see this and ignore the they and them … that’s when we start to win,” he said.
Warthen said that the people who govern are neither smarter nor better than those who joined the rally, but that “they work for you.”
“You pay for their salaries. You pay for these buildings. You pay for these elections…when they cease to work for you … fire them and replace them with those who will do the job we need to get done,” he said.
Angela Cunningham, an attorney from Kenosha, said protesters need to direct their “frustrated” energy to change the leadership in the community.
“Right now use your voices to make sure they know what we want,” she said. “We want the officers who shot Jacob Blake in the back, we want them fired. We want them arrested and we want them prosecuted.”
She told them to show up at council meetings, County Board and discuss with elected officials what the community needs.
“It was only a matter of time before it happened here,” she said. Blake, she said, was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”
“There are people every single day, whose civil rights are violated. Police officers are using a little too much force when they’re interacting with the people in our community,” she said. “The law protects them. How do we change those laws? We vote them out of office.”
Ald. Shayna Griffin, recently appointed to City Council and currently the sole Black woman on the council said it’s tough to be the only one.
“It’s so much pressure,” she said. “But I promise to be a voice and that’s all I wanted to do because I knew our voice was not being heard.”
Carl Fields, a community organizer for Racine-Kenosha Ex-incarcerated People Organizing, praised the people “black, white and brown” coming together on behalf of Black lives.
“We came out here to show this can’t be tolerated,” he said. “We came here to show that the powers that be work for us. Am I wrong? Then let them know it.”
Fields said that they also have to understand their right to vote and that the system is built to benefit one group at the expense of other groups. As a disenfranchised voter he said he became an organizer because he understands what it’s like and because “we need upstream policy change.”
He questioned why they couldn’t meet under less unfortunate circumstances.
“Why can’t we meet under the progressive peaceful circumstances? Why aren’t we meeting on a regular basis to show them that power belongs to the people?” he said. “That’s what we gotta do here in Kenosha.”
That means becoming involved in committees, such as, the Police and Fire Commission.
“That’s what change is. That’s what it looks like,” he said.
