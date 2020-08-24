Shooting protests reflect widespread outrage, but locals ultimately left to pick up pieces

“These moments are always beautiful for us when we see people come together for a cause and to support their community. But one thing we miss out on is in moments like this, a week from now, a month from now, a year from now — too many of you are gone,” he said. “The media’s going to lead for the next story a week from now.”

But he pointed to the Administration Building, the courthouse and the Municipal Building, otherwise known as City Hall, saying that is where the community’s government and judicial decisions were made.

“I need to see you there after this … from now on. Every day,” Warthen said. “Every single chance you have to speak to your school board, common council … this hurts. It hurts to be out here.

“It hurts to be turning into a middle-aged man watching younger men die for things I haven’t been able to change yet,” he said. “I need you to stick together because I don’t want you to be in this position 20 years from now. I don’t want you to feel like I feel right now. I don’t want to bury any of you. I don’t want any of you to lose your family members any more. But we have to work together on this.”

Warthen emphasized that there was no “they” or “them” and that Kenosha “is one community” and urged those participating to know their local leaders.