Shoreland falls to University School

The Shoreland Lutheran football team hung right with University School through most of the first half Friday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland.

But turnovers by the Pacers and a long drive late in the first half by the Wildcats were too much to overcome.

University School took advantage of three Shoreland turnovers and punctuated a long drive with a touchdown with 18 seconds left in the first half en route to a 27-7 victory.

The Pacers had pulled within 13-7 in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior Sawyer Smith to sophomore Tony Moyao, but the long drive pushed the Wildcats' lead back to two scores, then they scored the only points of the second half.

After his team dropped to 1-2, Shoreland coach Paul Huebner pointed to his team's interception and two lost fumbles as back-breakers.

"We turned the ball over," Huebner said in a phone interview Friday night. "We had two silly turnovers in the first half that just put us on our heels. It was a competitive, back-and-forth game, but we turned the ball over."