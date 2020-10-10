Shoreland falls to University School

The Shoreland Lutheran football team hung right with University School through most of the first half Friday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland.
But turnovers by the Pacers and a long drive late in the first half by the Wildcats were too much to overcome.
University School took advantage of three Shoreland turnovers and punctuated a long drive with a touchdown with 18 seconds left in the first half en route to a 27-7 victory.
The Pacers had pulled within 13-7 in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior Sawyer Smith to sophomore Tony Moyao, but the long drive pushed the Wildcats' lead back to two scores, then they scored the only points of the second half.
After his team dropped to 1-2, Shoreland coach Paul Huebner pointed to his team's interception and two lost fumbles as back-breakers.
"We turned the ball over," Huebner said in a phone interview Friday night. "We had two silly turnovers in the first half that just put us on our heels. It was a competitive, back-and-forth game, but we turned the ball over."
Using a variety of option looks in rushing 37 times to just six pass attempts, University School (1-1) gained 295 yards on the ground. Senior running back Dorian Jones had 137 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while senior quarterback C.J. Boyd ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on just five attempts.
Boyd has offers from NCAA Division I programs for his play at defensive back.
"He's a phenomenal athlete," Huebner said. "He's quite the runner."
Smith finished 11-of-17 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Pacers. Senior receiver Konnor Hill had four catches for 72 yards, Moyao had two for 30 and junior Tyler Rouse had one for 29.
But Shoreland managed just four rushing yards.
"We couldn't consistently run the ball the first half and had to get away from it as we were trying to chase the score a little bit," Huebner said.
It's all another learning experience for the young Pacers, who've been on the wrong side of a blowout loss, the right side of a blowout win and now somewhere in between through three games this season.
"Disappointed to not make it more competitive, but knowing that when we turn the ball over and make a couples mistakes, we're not a supremely talented team that can just roll out there and score all kinds of points," said Huebner, who also praised the play of senior offensive tackle/nose tackle Gabe Woller, when asked to assess his team.
"We've really got to earn it when we play against good teams."