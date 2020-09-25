Shoreland Lutheran Football Preview: Pacers looking to grow

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Going into his 10th season at the helm of Shoreland Lutheran, Paul Huebner is the longest-tenured head high school football coach in Kenosha County.

In fact, Huebner leads that category by far, as none of the other seven head coaches in the county has yet to even reach their fifth season leading their respective program.

So Huebner knows all about the roster cycles a high school program goes through, especially at a small school like Shoreland. And right now, the Pacers are in the midst of a youth cycle.

In fact, Huebner said with a chuckle, it seems a team that was young last season is just as young this season.

“We’re still young. It’s amazing,” said Huebner, who guided the Pacers to the WIAA Division-5 state semifinals in 2015. “We have bigger numbers out for football this year than we’ve had in the last 10 years, honestly.

“So a lot of guys are trying it, which is great that the program has that kind of momentum — a bunch of new sophomores who are coming out for football for the first time, a good freshman class with numbers. So we’re teaching the game (with) first-year players at a lot of spots.”

Which requires patience and teaching, something Huebner knows is part of the job.