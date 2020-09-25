Shoreland Lutheran Football Preview: Pacers looking to grow

Going into his 10th season at the helm of Shoreland Lutheran, Paul Huebner is the longest-tenured head high school football coach in Kenosha County.
In fact, Huebner leads that category by far, as none of the other seven head coaches in the county has yet to even reach their fifth season leading their respective program.
So Huebner knows all about the roster cycles a high school program goes through, especially at a small school like Shoreland. And right now, the Pacers are in the midst of a youth cycle.
In fact, Huebner said with a chuckle, it seems a team that was young last season is just as young this season.
“We’re still young. It’s amazing,” said Huebner, who guided the Pacers to the WIAA Division-5 state semifinals in 2015. “We have bigger numbers out for football this year than we’ve had in the last 10 years, honestly.
“So a lot of guys are trying it, which is great that the program has that kind of momentum — a bunch of new sophomores who are coming out for football for the first time, a good freshman class with numbers. So we’re teaching the game (with) first-year players at a lot of spots.”
Which requires patience and teaching, something Huebner knows is part of the job.
“It’ll come together in time,” he said. “With the compressed time schedule, it’s a little bit tricky to do that, but that’s OK. I’m just happy that we have kids out playing football, and our job as coaches is to teach them the basics from the ground up, and we’ll get them to a place where they can only be successful on the field.”
The Pacers do return some experience from 2019 as they head into their Metro Classic Conference and season opener on Friday night at home against Greendale Martin Luther.
Huebner said five starters are back on offense and six are back on defense, and they’re all led by the senior trio of quarterback/defensive back Sawyer Smith, receiver/defensive back Konnor Hill and offensive and defensive lineman Gabe Woller.
“Those three guys are the main guys, so it’s good to have all three of them back and healthy, in there playing at a high level so far,” Huebner said.
Smith, a three-sport athlete listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, was named second-team All-Metro Classic on defense last season and on offense passed for 830 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for two scores. He also kicked 16 extra points and a field goal.
“Physically, he got bigger again,” Huebner said. “We measured him at 6-4, and he gained 15 pounds of muscle, and (he’s) faster than he’s been. He looks like a big, dominant athlete, and he is. He’s a phenomenal athlete, three-sport guy for us, and we’re expecting big things out of him this year.”
Hill is an electric playmaker who racked up 670 totals yards last season and scored 12 touchdowns, which ranked third in the county. He was named second-team All-Metro Classic on offense and defense.
“Speed-wise, he’s our fastest guy,” Huebner said. “He’s 4.4-, 4.5-range in the 40-yard dash. Electric speed, so we’ll try to get him the ball as much as we can in different ways.”
Woller, meanwhile, is listed at 6-5, 280 pounds and will anchor both lines. A precocious engineering student, he’s getting looks from Division II and Division III college programs to continue his athletic and academic careers.
“All of the offensive and defensive linemen look up to Gabe,” Huebner said. “His effort in practice is solid, leadership has been good, and he’s been bringing those young guys along well, leading by example. He’s also gotten stronger in the offseason and has the opportunity to be just a dominant, physical force on both sides of the line for us.”
As far as conference alignment, the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic shuffled their teams in the offseason in order to place schools of more similar size in the same conferences. Shoreland, which finished 2-7 overall and 1-6 in conference play last season, remained in the Metro Classic.
One opponent that shifted over from the Midwest Classic is powerful Lake Country Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division-5 state champion. Huebner admitted he’s disappointed to lose traditional rivals St. Joseph, Racine Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central, who all moved into the Midwest Classic, but he understands why.
“When that got switched I was bummed out, but I’m the WFCA board as a regional rep, so I get why the decisions were made,” he said. “It was an enrollment thing. ... It’s going to force us as a program to grow. We’re going to be playing bigger schools, and we’ve just got to keep growing the program and work to compete at that level.”
More than anything, like every coach around the state, Huebner just wants to make sure his team is simply playing each week this season.
“The kids are buying in and doing the stuff that they need to do, and I think they understand that we have to do what we’re told to do in order to get to play football,” he said. “To be at school, in person, and to be able to play football this fall is important to everybody, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep that rolling as long as we can.”
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!