Sight for sore eyes: With regulations, Little Leaguers of Kenosha begin season

The players were eager to see each other, though Cicchini Asphalt coach Mike Corcoran said the coaching staffs had to make sure players were social distancing.

“The kids haven’t seen each other in three, four months, so the big challenge is, ‘Yes, these are your friends. You’re excited to see them, but you’ve still got to stay away from each other. You’ve still got to keep some distance,’” said Corcoran, who also coaches Tremper High’s freshman baseball team and one of its junior varsity teams.

“It’s just kind of re-programming. They show up today at the ballpark, and they all wanted to go in the dugout. I haven’t even unlocked the dugout yet. We’re getting the rust off for the baseball part, but now we’re also (adding) that extra layer of the social distancing guidelines that we’ve all got to kind of learn and get used to as it becomes our new norm.”

Started planning with order lifted

Tom Santarelli said Little Leaguers of Kenosha really began moving to start its season when Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order was lifted on May 13. The organization worked with Kenosha Director of Public Works Shelly Billingsley to enact safety guidelines for players, coaches and fans.