 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

"Significant" interior damage after fire at Downtown Kenosha Catholic office building

  • 0

The Downtown Kenosha Catholic office building, 4816 7th Ave., is “uninhabitable” after a fire Tuesday morning that caused “significant” damage to the entire building’s interior according to the Kenosha Fire Department.

The St. James and St. Elizabeth parishes share a pastor and staff under the Downtown Kenosha Catholic title. The office sits next to the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church as well as the former St. George’s Hall.

According to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Hoening, they received a call at about 8:22 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of flame and smoke coming from the building, discovered by a worker who had arrived that morning for renovations work on the building.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The first and second floor, as well as the partially exposed basement, suffered “pretty significant fire damage, smoke damage and water damage,” Hoening said. It is currently “uninhabitable.”

People are also reading…

Hoening said that a contractor on scene estimated damages to be anywhere between $500,000 and $750,000. The fire was in control within an hour, and firefighters remained on scene until 11 a.m. watching for hotspots.

Temperatures were in the single digits Tuesday during the fire, an issue Hoening said always makes work more difficult, as firefighters deal with exposure and freezing hose lines.

“Cold is always trouble,” he said.

The weather did not have a significant impact on the handling of the fire however, Hoening said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's the low down on the green comet set to light up the skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert