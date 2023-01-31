"Significant" interior damage after fire at Downtown Kenosha Catholic office building

The Downtown Kenosha Catholic office building, 4816 7th Ave., is “uninhabitable” after a fire Tuesday morning that caused “significant” damage to the entire building’s interior according to the Kenosha Fire Department.

The St. James and St. Elizabeth parishes share a pastor and staff under the Downtown Kenosha Catholic title. The office sits next to the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church as well as the former St. George’s Hall.

According to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Hoening, they received a call at about 8:22 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of flame and smoke coming from the building, discovered by a worker who had arrived that morning for renovations work on the building.

The first and second floor, as well as the partially exposed basement, suffered “pretty significant fire damage, smoke damage and water damage,” Hoening said. It is currently “uninhabitable.”

Hoening said that a contractor on scene estimated damages to be anywhere between $500,000 and $750,000. The fire was in control within an hour, and firefighters remained on scene until 11 a.m. watching for hotspots.

Temperatures were in the single digits Tuesday during the fire, an issue Hoening said always makes work more difficult, as firefighters deal with exposure and freezing hose lines.

“Cold is always trouble,” he said.

The weather did not have a significant impact on the handling of the fire however, Hoening said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.