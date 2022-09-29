Sister Cities Association meeting set Oct. 13, planning 50th anniversary of relationship with Wolfenbuttel, Germany

The Sister Cities Association of Kenosha will host its annual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Lakeside Classroom at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

The group will begin planning an August 2023 visit from Kenosha’s Sister City, Wolfenbuttel Germany, including the celebration of a delayed 50th anniversary.

Kenosha currently has Sister City relationships in Douai, France; Cosenza, Italy; Quezon City, Phillipines; and Wolfenbuttel, Germany.

The Sister Cities Association believes in strengthening peace and prosperity through person-to-person “citizen diplomacy.” Regular exchanges and visits occur between Kenosha and Wolfenbuttel, Germany as well as Douai, France.

The group’s last exchange took place in 2019, with a trip to Cosenza. Visits involve both student and adult groups, who stay in the homes of host families and tour the community and surrounding areas.

The public is welcome to attend and learn about joining the Sister Cities Association. Annual dues are $10.

For further information about the program or meeting, contact Kenosha Sister Cities Secretary Teri Jacobson: 262-657-5336 or email jacobsont@hotmail.com