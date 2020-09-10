Slight levy increase approved for Westosha Central High School

PADDOCK LAKE — Westosha Central High School electors approved a 1.8% increase in the tax levy at the district’s annual meeting this week.
The levy approved by residents is based on a projected decrease in state aid of 7.25%, from $5.35 million to $4.96 million. The district can adjust the levy to cover operational expenses when the state aid figure is finalized in October.
As presented at the meeting, the levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers, will increase $156,723, from $8,658,482 for the 2019-20 school year to $8,815,205 in support of the 2020-21 school year.
“We are very proud of the 2020-21 budget,” administrator John Gendron said. “We continue to evaluate our spending to ensure that we are fiscally responsible to our community while providing innovative educational programming for our students.”
Of the total levy, $684,877 will cover referendum debt.
The corresponding mill rate is $3.15 per $1,000 of equalized property tax. This means the owner of a $200,000 property would pay $630 to support the high school. Gendron said the mill rate was $3.31 in 2019-20 and has decreased for eight consecutive years.
Local property taxes represent 49% of district revenue, state aid represents 28%, other state sources account for 8% and open enrollment revenue adds another 8%. Student fees provide 4% of the revenue. Federal sources account for 2% and 1% comes from other local sources.
General Fund expenditures are budgeted to decrease 1.9%, or $295,277, from $15.83 million to $15.53 million. Of this figure, 57% is tied to salaries and benefits.
The 2020-21 Budget projects the district will be able to increase its fund balance slightly, from $4,945,132 to $4,965,860. This follows a need by the district to dip into these funds last year, which decreased the fund balance from $5,558,650 at the end of the 2018-19.
Despite realizing some operational savings, the district ended the 2019-20 year with a planned budget deficit of more than a half-million dollars that was covered by the fund balance.
“The reduction of the fund balance was approved and expected,” Gendron said. “Money was allocated for maintenance projects. These projects included roofing, blacktop repair, and a new water heater system replacing faulty equipment.”
The COVID-19 shutdown reportedly resulted in a savings of $223,409 via the following:
$38,507 – student transportation.
$42,928 – spring athletics.
$43,114 – departmental budgets.
$50,685 – substitute teachers.
$28,275 – curriculum/conferences.
$19,900 – overtime.
This, combined with $167,032 in other operational savings, resulted in a total budget savings of $380,441.
The district used this savings to offset $950,239 in costs tied to the roof and asphalt work ($498,137), water main hookup ($193,302) and installation of a new water softener system ($258,800).
After applying this savings to the $950,230 in budget variances, the district was left with a $559,798 budget deficit for 2019-20 that was covered with money in the Fund Balance.
