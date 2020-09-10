Slight levy increase approved for Westosha Central High School

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PADDOCK LAKE — Westosha Central High School electors approved a 1.8% increase in the tax levy at the district’s annual meeting this week.

The levy approved by residents is based on a projected decrease in state aid of 7.25%, from $5.35 million to $4.96 million. The district can adjust the levy to cover operational expenses when the state aid figure is finalized in October.

As presented at the meeting, the levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers, will increase $156,723, from $8,658,482 for the 2019-20 school year to $8,815,205 in support of the 2020-21 school year.

“We are very proud of the 2020-21 budget,” administrator John Gendron said. “We continue to evaluate our spending to ensure that we are fiscally responsible to our community while providing innovative educational programming for our students.”

Of the total levy, $684,877 will cover referendum debt.

The corresponding mill rate is $3.15 per $1,000 of equalized property tax. This means the owner of a $200,000 property would pay $630 to support the high school. Gendron said the mill rate was $3.31 in 2019-20 and has decreased for eight consecutive years.