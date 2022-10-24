Snap-on's "father of the flank drive" retires after 66 years with company

It was the early 1960s, and the U.S. military was struggling with its jet engines. The fasteners used on the engines were prone to rounding off during removal after the stress and wear of flight, a small yet crucial problem.

When the U.S. Navy approached Kenosha-based Snap-on about making a wrench that wouldn’t round off their fasteners, Snap-On went to one of its newest employees, Gene Olson, at the time just half a year out of college.

“My boss came to me, he said, ‘see what you can do,” Olson said. “And my first thought was, well, you can’t round the corners if you don’t touch the corners.”

In short order, Olson had sketched out the flank drive, which added a curve at each point of the socket. That way, the wrench’s contact was on the flat sides of the fastener, rather than the corners.

“It didn’t take me too long, maybe half a day to sketch out the thought that I had,” Olson said. “The rest was history, they started buying a lot of them.”

Olson’s work would earn him a honorific within Snap-on that would stick through his decade-spanning career, he was the “Father of the Flank Drive.” This fall, after more than 60 years working with the company, Snap-on announced Olson’s retirement.

‘Technical area’

Olson’s career began almost by happenstance. His father was a carpenter, which Olson said piqued his interest in entering “something in the technical area.” He decided, then, he would be an architect. But when he went to enroll at Kenosha’s two-year extension, there was a problem.

“They said, ‘well, University of Wisconsin doesn’t offer architecture,’” Olson said. “I said, well, I’ll be an engineer.’”

Olson initially began his time at Snap-on as an 18-year-old in 1956, working as a draftsman during his summers. He joined as a full-fledged engineer in 1960 after earning his Master’s Degree in mechanical engineering.

While he enjoyed an auspicious beginning to his career, the flank drive was far from the only innovation Olson would bring to Snap-on. Olson has more than a dozen patents to his name, and has worked on projects from a spline wrenching system, also used by the military, to Snap-on’s air-powered tool line, to an exhaust gas analyzer used to test vehicle emissions.

He would rise the ranks of engineering throughout his time at Snap-on, ending as Chief Engineer in 1995.

During the 1970s and through the 1980s, Olson also represented Snap-on during the rise of what he characterized as “knuckle buster” lawsuits, as states changed their product liability laws to be stricter. He travelled the country, defending the company.

“I thought it was interesting and challenging,” Olson said.

When he first retired in 1995, Olson said he decided to start his own company to consult on product liability laws, almost entirely on contract with Snap-on. He would continue that work until just a few weeks ago.

Touring the offices of the Snap-on headquarters, Olson commented on how the facility had changed since he had joined, pointing out where founder Joe Johnson’s office used to be and where the original building and the extensions began and ended.

At the Snap-on museum, a sizable portion of which is dedicated to projects he worked on or was at least involved in, he joked about the moniker given to him by others.

“I’m no longer the father of the flank drive, I’m the grandfather,” Olson said, laughing.

In company labs, complicated machinery, sensors and computers were testing, analyzing and manufacturing tools and parts with ultra-modern precision. Olson, who started with Snap-on just a few years after the first commercially available computer was released, reflected on the radical change in technology.

“It’s tough to keep up with all the young engineers. I mean, I used to use the slide rule,” Olson said. “So you have to try and keep up to be able to keep working.”

Statements from numerous long-time employees show the extent of respect Olson gained in his time with Snap-on. They describe Olson as a calm and collected problem-solver, with a unique ability and willingness to work and communicate with his peers.

“He always made time to discuss a technical problem or issue with anyone who needed help,” said Dan Eggert, director of product engineering and a Snap-on veteran of 37 years. “He is a man of conscience who demonstrates admirable ethical integrity and could analyze any technical problem, whether it was mechanical or electrical, and interpret or explain it to anyone with proficiency.”

He was also driven and clearly had a love for the company that he dedicated much of his life to.

“He loves Snap-on, he loves the product, and he loves solving problems,” said Mike Gentile, a 35-year company veteran and president of operations and product management. “And after you talk to him you become acutely aware that this is a very propose-driven person.

Olson recalled one story from many years ago when he was being interviewed for another company that was looking to take him from Snap-on.

“Snap-on is a great place to work in, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to do that,” Olson said. “During one interview, I had one guy tell me, ‘the minute I started talking with you about Snap-on, I can tell you didn’t want to leave.”

Nick Pinchuk, current chairman and CEO of Snap-on, praised Gene extensively.

“Gene stands alone. His work spanning eight decades has made a difference for tens of millions of working men and women around the world,” Pinchuk said. “We will not soon see his kind again, and generation after generation in our corporation will speak his name with reverence.”