What once started as crocheting blankets as a hobby has grown into full-blown business for Demetria Williams, a Milwaukee native.

Williams, a senior studying psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, runs her business “Crochet Designs by Demi,” which sells custom crocheted clothing.

Between her business and her major, Williams discovered the therapeutic nature of crocheting, which sparked an interest in studying crochet therapy more in-dept after completing her undergraduate degree. Williams said she wants to research how crocheting affects mood and do her Ph.D. on crocheting after finding a lack of studies on crocheting specifically.

How old were you when you started crocheting?

I was eight years old. My brother introduced it to me. He learned at a crafting class. He knew the chaining basics and that was enough to get me interested. This lady at my church, I knew that she knew how to crochet because I was seeing her with stuff that she made. And I told her “Hey, I want to learn.” And she taught me the basics, and that’s where it all began.

What’s the first thing you made?

I think it was a blanket. I made a lot of blankets.

How did your business start?

When I was in high school, my aunt was visiting from D.C., and she was like, “Hey, there’s this lady, and she makes these crochet traps.” And she kind of showed me what they looked like, and is said “OK, I can do that.” So I started making them, and they were bikini tops... And then I started making more stuff like shorts and bandeaus.

When I got to college, I went to Xavier University of Louisiana my freshman year. And I brought all of the things I had made because I started making like tops. And I showed (other students) and they were like, “Wow, this is like really cool. You should let us model it for you.” So they tried all the stuff on that I had a and they modeled it for me. And I posted it on Twitter, because at the time, that’s when Twitter was a thing. And (people) were in love with it. Then COVID hit and I was sad but I really wanted to start making more clothes because I started getting orders for stuff because people started to know what I was doing, and I just started to make more.

What’s your favorite thing you’ve ever made?

Right now I’m really into sleeve tops. You can wear a tank top or turtle neck underneath and slip it on.

Where do you find inspiration for your work?

I like Pinterest and I’m on TikTok a lot. If I’m on Instagram, and I see somebody wearing like a regular outfit, I’m like, “Oh, that would look really cool crocheted. Like, how can we make regular streetwear but in crochet because most of the time the thing with crochet is like, “oh, (it’s for) when it’s cold,” Crochet doesn’t only have to be to keep them warm. Like you can wear it in the summertime.

How do you balance student life with your business?

During my lectures, I’ll crochet and listen to the lecture because it’s actually really hard for me to take notes and listen at the same time. So I record the lecture so that I can go back and listen to it. And then I already have access to the slides, so I could read the slides on my own. Even when I study, I’ll pull up the slides on my computer, and I’ll read it aloud as I crochet.

What have you learned in the process of starting your business?

I’ve learned to be firm and confident in my pricing, because at first, I would charge really cheap. I wasn’t charging my work, and I wouldn’t make money... I’m charging for my product, like my work time, my labor and I’m charging for materials... And I’ve learned to love myself and the things I bring to the world and the people that appreciate it— I appreciate them.

I also learned how to network and give an elevator speech because I never knew how to advocate for myself or give that elevator speech to tell them about my business and my goals.

Where do you see your business in the future?

I’m hoping that I’m doing more fashion shows, because that (the Essence Ball Fashion Show) was the first time I ever done a fashion show.

I’m also hoping that I have my art therapy clinic. And I kind of create a program like when I’m thinking is starting a nonprofit organization. And where I take in youth or people that are interested mainly, that want us to come and they learn how to crochet. And they’re kind of like my mini. And then they kind of just like, take what they’ve learned from me and make it into their own.

Learn more

Williams’ business pages can be found on Twitter @designs_by_deme, Instagram @designs_by_deme and Tik Tok @crochetsbydeme. Although her books are currently closed for orders, Williams said interested buyers should check in at the end of May for an updated website and open order opportunities.