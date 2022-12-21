Snow conditions to hit southeast Wisconsin in time for a white Christmas

STORM PREPARATION Anne Nudi gets help from sales associate Aaron Kerr picking out a shovel and salt at JC Licht Ace, 1735 22nd Ave., on Wednesday.

Just in time for Christmas, southeast Wisconsin, along with the rest of the Midwest, is expecting blizzard conditions in the days leading up to Christmas Day on Sunday.

SNOW WEATHER FEATURE A snow plow makes its way down a city street in Kenosha. The City provides notice at least two hours prior to the enforcement of snow emergenc…

A winter storm watch and winter weather advisory were posted by the National Weather Service early Wednesday morning. The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, while the storm watch will remain in effect until Friday night.

The National Weather Service forecasts light snow Thursday afternoon, with cold winds and blowing snow coming in through the night for a total snow accumulation of three to four inches. Friday will have winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour winds with gusts around 50 miles per hour, with a chance of light snow through and around midnight. Saturday will be mostly sunny with patchy, blowing snow and a clear night in the evening. Bitterly cold temperatures will be felt in the next few days.

Airlines react

In anticipation of the weather, United Airlines Holdings Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines and others have issued travel waivers so passengers can rebook holiday travel with no fees. An estimated 112.7 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, according to automotive group AAA.

Among those affected in Kenosha include Ed Kawakami, a professor at Carthage College, and his family. The group had plans to fly to Japan on Friday, until he received an email from the airline Tuesday night, indicating the flight was cancelled.

Kawakami and his family planned a the trip and booked the flight months ago to see his parents.

"My parents live there, and it's been three years since I've seen them because their entry restrictions have been pretty stringent, so this was our first time to go see them in quite a long time," Kawakami said. "We had a number of events and activities planned with them when we got there, and we were also going to take my mother-in-law with us. It would have been her first time going."

Since the cancellation, Kawakami said his family will have to wait to see when the trip can be re-booked.

"We're just gonna hang tight and see if it's at all possible to to rebook or reschedule some things and salvage some part of this. We were supposed to stay until the fourth of January, so we were going to celebrate New Year's there and Christmas, but worst case scenarios we'll postpone until the spring and have to rebook in the spring because ticket prices are outrageous right now," Kawakami said. "I understand why it's happening, but it's just unfortunate and disappointing."

For travelers driving in the coming days, the National Weather Service recommends keeping a cell phone charger, first aid kit, jumper cables, spare tire, road flares, water, snacks, warm clothes, such as mittens, boots and hats, flashlight, snow shovel and brush, blankets, tow rope and sand or kitty litter in your car in case of emergency. It is also advised to maintain a full tank of gas in the car.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation advises drivers to make others aware of your travel route, and keep a distance of at least 200 feet when traveling behind snowplows.

In Kenosha, citizens are expected to observe snow regulations. When two inches of snow has fallen, parking is prohibited in areas where snow routes are posted with road signs. Violators are subject to a fine, and their vehicles may be towed. The City provides notice at least two hours prior to the enforcement of snow emergencies, so motorists may have sufficient time to remove their vehicles from the roadway.

The city may declare a snow emergency during severe winter weather conditions, usually when four inches or more of snow is anticipated, has fallen or when snow is causing hazardous driving conditions. In the event of a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets.

The city will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergencies. Notifications of snow emergencies will be posted as a banner on the city's website, all city of Kenosha social media accounts, the Kenosha Police Department Facebook page and the AlertSense notification system, along with local news media.

More information on the city's snow regulations and procedures can be found at kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations.

Kenosha County Division of Highways is also reminding people to avoid shoving off snow and ice onto roadways and highway shoulders throughout the winter season.

Blowing or plowing snow onto roadways is both dangerous and illegal, said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

“We appreciate the public’s help as our crews work to keep roads clear and safe for drivers throughout the winter,” Abongwa said.

If an accident is caused by snow and/or ice that was deposited onto a roadway, the person who did the depositing can be held liable for the accident and any resulting injuries and property damage, he added.

As for the anticipated snow, Abongwa said the county highway crews are ready to respond to the elements.

“We will have a full crew ready to go in response to whatever Mother Nature brings. Even though it is a holiday weekend, our staff is prepared to put in the hours to clear the roads as needed," he said. “I encourage drivers to be cautious. Stay at least 200 feet behind from plow trucks, slow down, and give yourself enough time to make it to your destination safely.”