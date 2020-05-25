Somber crowd fills Library Park for observance

“It’s (about) memorializing and honoring those who didn’t come back,” Meyer said. “It’s not for us. It’s for the guys who didn’t come back. There’s plenty of those.”

Meyer said the low number of public events Monday was disappointing.

“I think it’s a little bit of a disservice,” he said. “But there’s nothing, obviously, I can do about it. ... It needs to be done. I think it’s an honorable thing to do, and something that needs to be done and perpetuated. It’s not something that goes away as a whim.”

Second District Alderman Bill Siel was among the many in attendance and was pleased to see the number of constituents on hand to pay their respects.

“It’s fitting to spend a few moments together as allowed (with social distancing) to mark the occasion,” he said. “I think everybody’s feeling a pervading sense of loss on many levels. It kind of focuses on the austerity of the event today.

“I think it’s great to see that there’s enough people who took some time out on a pretty somber day.”

Siel also applauded the crowd for keeping its distance, which of course continues to be a new theme of daily life.