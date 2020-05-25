Somber crowd fills Library Park for observance

Despite the threat of rain, and even a short sprinkle, a hearty crowd filled Library Park on Monday afternoon.
But they certainly weren’t there for a party.
They were there to remember.
Led by the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans group, those in attendance paid tribute to the fallen as part of one of the few in-person Memorial Day ceremonies, another tradition that has been altered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chaplain David DeBerge of the American Legion gave both an opening and closing prayer and directed the crowd to the library and surrounding areas in the park that list the many who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“There’s a lot of names (listed) who have sacrificed for the liberty we have today,” DeBerge said in his opening statement.
In his closing, DeBerge offered a similar thought.
“No greater love can a man have, and many have laid their lives down,” he said.
Nearly 60,000 Americans died in Vietnam, including 1,100 from Wisconsin.
For Kenosha resident Paul Meyer, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-68, the event had a deep meaning.
Meyer said he appreciated the efforts to have the ceremony take place in Library Park.
“It’s (about) memorializing and honoring those who didn’t come back,” Meyer said. “It’s not for us. It’s for the guys who didn’t come back. There’s plenty of those.”
Meyer said the low number of public events Monday was disappointing.
“I think it’s a little bit of a disservice,” he said. “But there’s nothing, obviously, I can do about it. ... It needs to be done. I think it’s an honorable thing to do, and something that needs to be done and perpetuated. It’s not something that goes away as a whim.”
Second District Alderman Bill Siel was among the many in attendance and was pleased to see the number of constituents on hand to pay their respects.
“It’s fitting to spend a few moments together as allowed (with social distancing) to mark the occasion,” he said. “I think everybody’s feeling a pervading sense of loss on many levels. It kind of focuses on the austerity of the event today.
“I think it’s great to see that there’s enough people who took some time out on a pretty somber day.”
Siel also applauded the crowd for keeping its distance, which of course continues to be a new theme of daily life.
The backdrop for the event, the spacious Library Park, certainly allowed for that, while also giving those who attended a chance to experience the ceremony.
“It’s well-spaced, and I figured it would attract a crowd,” Siel said. “Clearly it has. The distance is being minded, and I see about 50% have masks, and the rest are distanced.”
The other public event held Monday in Kenosha was led by the American Legion Post 552 of Somers at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. The program included a reading of the names of the veterans who are interred at the cemetery.
A number of other events were held virtually as well, a sign of the changing times, according to a press release issued by Kenosha County.
“It is customary to spend Memorial Day remembering and honoring our veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Ali Nelson, director of the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services. “This year, the events might look a little different, but the spirit is the same — to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.”
