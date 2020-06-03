Somers Independence Day parade cancelled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Somers Independence Day Parade – a staple in the community for more than 50 years - has been cancelled, parade committee chair Judy Schantek announced this week.

“Our hearts are broken that we cannot provide the residents of Somers and the Tri County Area with an opportunity to honor our veterans and celebrate the birth of our nation,” a statement from the parade committee reads. “Not only has our priority been the concern for health, but now, also the safety of all.”

The Somers Parade Committee began planning the 55th Annual Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social in January, prior to the Safer at Home order issued by the State of Wisconsin due to COVID-19.

Schantek said after March 13, the committee “paused” the planning process but remained optimistic the curve would flatten. After the state Supreme Court ruled the Safer at Home order unconstitutional, the Village Board supported the decision for the committee to continue planning, with the hope that Kenosha County would reach Phase 3 of the Kenosha Kickstart plan by July 4.

The decision to cancel the parade was made after several discussions with Kenosha County Health officials, after receiving information that Kenosha County will not reach Phase 3 by July 4, and after considerations related to recent civil unrest.