Somers Independence Day parade cancelled

The Somers Independence Day Parade – a staple in the community for more than 50 years - has been cancelled, parade committee chair Judy Schantek announced this week.
“Our hearts are broken that we cannot provide the residents of Somers and the Tri County Area with an opportunity to honor our veterans and celebrate the birth of our nation,” a statement from the parade committee reads. “Not only has our priority been the concern for health, but now, also the safety of all.”
The Somers Parade Committee began planning the 55th Annual Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social in January, prior to the Safer at Home order issued by the State of Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
Schantek said after March 13, the committee “paused” the planning process but remained optimistic the curve would flatten. After the state Supreme Court ruled the Safer at Home order unconstitutional, the Village Board supported the decision for the committee to continue planning, with the hope that Kenosha County would reach Phase 3 of the Kenosha Kickstart plan by July 4.
The decision to cancel the parade was made after several discussions with Kenosha County Health officials, after receiving information that Kenosha County will not reach Phase 3 by July 4, and after considerations related to recent civil unrest.
For Ben Harbach, who enjoys planning the parade, which travels from Shoreland Lutheran High School, past the Village Hall and post office to Somers Elementary School, it was extremely difficult.
“I feel heartbroken inside,” Harbach said. “It was too big of a hill for us to climb this year.”
While the route is a short 1.3 miles, the parade typically has so many units it lasts about 1½ hours. Had the parade been held this year, it would have been smaller, but planners felt it still would have been an appropriately sized tribute.
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
BORDER WARS BEER FESTIVAL
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
jousting 1.jpg
jousting 2.jpg
jousting 3.jpg
jousting 4.jpg
jousting 5.jpg
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.