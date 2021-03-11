Somers man charged after allegedly selling several pounds of marijuana to an informant

A Somers man was charged with 11 felonies after investigators serving a search warrant found a marijuana growing operation and several pounds of processed marijuana at his home.

David Kelsch, 32, was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 1,000 grams of THC, two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 1,000 and 2,500 grams of THC, gun charges and receiving stolen property for possession of a stolen rifle, along with a series of bail jumping charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelsch had been under investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group and had made a series of sales to a confidential informant, exchanging up to four pounds of marijuana during the sales, with individual sales of $2,260 to $2,500 in each transaction with the informant.

Investigators served a warrant on Kelsch’s home on the 1000 block of 88th Avenue in Somers on Tuesday. At the house, they found more than 2 pounds of processed marijuana, 28 plants, five packages of marijuana seeds, 2 small containers of THC wax, 26 vials of anabolic steroids, $19,193 in cash, a stolen rifle and a pistol. Kelsch, who was out on bond on a deferred prosecution agreement for domestic battery, was barred from having firearms because of his domestic violence injunction.