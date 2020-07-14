Somers water main project funding process advances

Public comments on the environmental review for the Sheridan Road Corridor water main replacement project are being accepted as part of the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program funding process, Kevin Olson, with the state Department of Natural Resources, said.
The village of Somers has applied for funding through the program to address deficiencies in the public drinking water system. The project primarily includes the replacement of all undersized and leaking water mains in the village.
Olson said the review determined the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
Written or verbal comments are being solicited through July 23. Written comments can be sent to: Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2, PO Box 7921, Madison WI 53707, and verbal comments can be made by calling Olson at 608-266-9955.
Based on the comments received, program specialists may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Department of Natural Resources’ consideration of the impacts of the project and reasonable alternatives.
According to information provided by Somers administrator Jason Peters, the project involves replacement of water mains in the Sheridan Road Corridor from Sixth Place to 17th Street.
The original mains have reportedly outlived their useful life as the system is nearly 70 years old. The system does not meet current standards and does not provide minimum fire protection for hydrants. The leaky system also results in increased payment to the village’s wholesale supplier, the Kenosha Water Utility.
The projected cost of the project is $5.5 million. The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program offers a 20-year and a 30-year payback period. The current 20-year rate is 1.76 percent, and the 30-year rate is 1.87 percent.
The Somers Water Utility currently has 1,228 active water utility customers connections.
The village has filed a request with the Public Service Commission to increase water rates by 18 percent and is considering a 24 percent hike in two years to replace aging infrastructure and keep pace with a growing number of customers.
The 18 percent request would result in a $20.40 increase in quarterly water bills for average residential customers. The contemplated 2022 increase would add another $32.23 to quarterly bills.
Average residential customers currently paying $113.76 quarterly for approximately 19,000 gallons of water would pay $166.48 for the same volume if the filed and contemplated rate requests are approved.
A public hearing on PSC rate case is expected to be held in August. If approved by the PSA, the project is expected to be put to bid with construction to start in September.
