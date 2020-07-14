Somers water main project funding process advances

The original mains have reportedly outlived their useful life as the system is nearly 70 years old. The system does not meet current standards and does not provide minimum fire protection for hydrants. The leaky system also results in increased payment to the village’s wholesale supplier, the Kenosha Water Utility.

The projected cost of the project is $5.5 million. The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program offers a 20-year and a 30-year payback period. The current 20-year rate is 1.76 percent, and the 30-year rate is 1.87 percent.

The Somers Water Utility currently has 1,228 active water utility customers connections.

The village has filed a request with the Public Service Commission to increase water rates by 18 percent and is considering a 24 percent hike in two years to replace aging infrastructure and keep pace with a growing number of customers.

The 18 percent request would result in a $20.40 increase in quarterly water bills for average residential customers. The contemplated 2022 increase would add another $32.23 to quarterly bills.

Average residential customers currently paying $113.76 quarterly for approximately 19,000 gallons of water would pay $166.48 for the same volume if the filed and contemplated rate requests are approved.