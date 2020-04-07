Somers woman turned away from polling place after answering health screening questions

A Somers woman was turned away from her polling place Tuesday morning after answering a series of health questions that were actually designed for poll workers.
Shelly Tucholl said, when she went to vote, a poll worker asked her a series of screening questions, including whether she had a cough or fever. The last question, she said, was whether she had taken acetaminophen. Tucholl, who has chronic back pain, said she had taken Tylenol for her pain.
“He said, 'Then I can’t let you in,'” Tucholl said.
She said she argued that she hadn’t taken the painkiller for a fever, but she said she was told she would not be allowed into the polling place.
“He said, 'It says here, if you answer yes, I can’t let you in.' He didn’t give me any other options.”
Tucholl said she went to work and emailed the Somers clerk, who contacted her and said if she returned she could do curbside voting.
County Clerk Regi Bachochin said the screening questions including use of acetaminophen were actually provided by the Wisconsin Election Commission for screening poll workers.
“She should not have been asked those questions,” Bachochin said.
The commission guidance also urged signs or greeters to advise people who had possible COVID-19 symptoms that they should not enter the building and should be allowed to vote curbside.
City Clerk Debra Salas said city poll workers were also asking the same questions, but offering curbside voting to anyone who answered yes.
Bachochin said the Somers case was the only person reported to her who had been told she could not vote.
Turcholl said she was returning to Somers again after she finished work to try again, and would vote curbside if necessary.
“I can guarantee you they are not going to stop me from voting,” she said.
