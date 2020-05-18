You are the owner of this article.
Sounds of explosion in Kenosha caused by mechanical problem in power substation
Briefs

The sound of an explosion rocked the neighborhood around the 7000 block of 30th Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Kenosha Police said the explosion — which led to numerous calls to police — turned out to be a problem with a power substation in the area.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said the electrical problem appeared to have been caused by overgrown vegetation around the substation, but the issue caused no injuries and no damage to the area, and did not cause a widespread power outage in the area.

