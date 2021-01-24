South side residents balk at proposed gas station, convenience store

“We feel that this is a very residential area, and we’d like to keep it that way as long as possible,” Howard said.

Neighborhood meetings eyed

KJS Amoco’s plans for the site were unveiled last fall, and commissioners gave preliminary consent to the project in November. But neighbors’ concerns became more pronounced this month when a neighborhood meeting was held.

Ald. Daniel Prozanski, who sits on the Plan Commission, recommended and received support for a 60-day deferral. Prozanski represents the area and said he would like additional neighborhood meetings so all concerns can be heard. He also called for a traffic impact study.

But Anthony Nudo, an attorney representing KJS Amoco, said the extended timeline could impact the developer’s ability to acquire the property.

“My client has an accepted offer to purchase for this land,” Nudo said. “We have until March 31st to close this deal. The deferral will likely kill the deal.”

Devin Winter of Excel Engineering said the recent round of concerns have blindsided everyone involved in the proposed business. KJS Amoco retained Excel for the technical details related to the project.