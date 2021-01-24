South side residents balk at proposed gas station, convenience store

The fate of a proposed gas station and convenience store on Kenosha’s south side will wait at least two months after a city panel on Thursday received an earful from concerned neighbors.
The Plan Commission held a public hearing and was slated to grant a conditional-use permit to KJS Amoco for a 5,807-square-foot gas station, convenience store and car wash on a vacant parcel at 8421 39th Ave.
During the hearing, commissioners heard a range of concerns from a half-dozen residents who argued the development could have adverse affects on traffic, property values, noise, light and overall environment.
The developer also is asking city officials for the authority to operate 24 hours per day, which prompted additional concerns about the future use for the parcel, which intersects with 85th Street and borders Pleasant Prairie.
“The whole neighborhood is up in arms and really is not for this development on that corner, based on many concerns,” said resident Woody Yarck, who lives near the site. “The traffic has gotten much worse the past couple years. It’s become a nightmare. A low-impact development there would just seem to make more sense.”
Claire Howard, who also lives close to the proposed development, said a round-the-clock business would hinder the quality of life in the immediate area.
“We feel that this is a very residential area, and we’d like to keep it that way as long as possible,” Howard said.
Neighborhood meetings eyed
KJS Amoco’s plans for the site were unveiled last fall, and commissioners gave preliminary consent to the project in November. But neighbors’ concerns became more pronounced this month when a neighborhood meeting was held.
Ald. Daniel Prozanski, who sits on the Plan Commission, recommended and received support for a 60-day deferral. Prozanski represents the area and said he would like additional neighborhood meetings so all concerns can be heard. He also called for a traffic impact study.
But Anthony Nudo, an attorney representing KJS Amoco, said the extended timeline could impact the developer’s ability to acquire the property.
“My client has an accepted offer to purchase for this land,” Nudo said. “We have until March 31st to close this deal. The deferral will likely kill the deal.”
Devin Winter of Excel Engineering said the recent round of concerns have blindsided everyone involved in the proposed business. KJS Amoco retained Excel for the technical details related to the project.
If traffic-related concerns were raised last November, Winter said an impact study could have been conducted at the time.
“That could have been take care of, and now we’re in the eleventh hour, and we’re being slapped with this referral,” Winter said.
But Prozanski pointed to the timing of the neighborhood meeting — held Jan. 14 as a condition of the next step in the process —as the reason for any perceived late-in-the-game surprises.
“That doesn’t really matter to my constituents,” Prozanski said of the March 31 deadline. “To say that we waited until the eleventh hour really frosts me. I’m sticking with 60 days. I will not make (the deferral) less than that.”
Timeline for Brindisi Towers extended
Also Thursday, commissioners approved a one-year extension for a construction permit linked to the mixed-use Brindisi Towers development at 720 52nd St.
In early 2020, commissioners granted a conditional-use permit for the 134-unit residential and commercial development, which set the clock on construction having to begin by this month.
Delays linked to COVID-19 were cited as the reason construction has yet to begin.