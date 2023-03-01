Are you looking for employment or know of someone who is?

The Spring 2023 Job Fair will take place Tuesday, 1-4 p.m., at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave., in Kenosha.

Wisconn Valley Media Group will provide an opportunity to connect employers looking to hire with serious job seekers.

More than 30 companies, including: Froedtert South, the Village of Pleasant Prairie, General Mills, ULINE, Southern Wisconsin Center, RCK Foods, Kenosha County, Lynch Motor Vehicle Group, and more will be in attendance. Job opportunities range from part-time to full-time, remote to hybrid in person and seasonal, and for those who want a career change or a new opportunity.

“As one of the collaborative job center partners we are excited to put these events on,” said Robert Nash, community spokesperson for Equus. “In real time, we can witness connections being made by job seekers and employers.

“Ideally, we like to see the instant impact of a person coming in that needs a job walking out with an interview set or even a contingent job offer. That may very well be a possibility at this type of event.”

Participating companies, due to many new workforce funding initiatives, note that is a good time to investigate new career paths including in commercial driving, forklift operation, construction, HVAC or healthcare opportunities. Many offer no-cost training.

The Kenosha Job Fair will have opportunities from a wide range of leadership levels and industries including, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, hospitality, construction, community service such as police officers and paramedics, and more. While pre-registration is not a requirement, job seekers are encouraged to do so as resumes will be shared with attending employers immediately following the event.

This job fair is sponsored and supported by: Wisconsin Valley Media Group (parent company of the Kenosha News), Southeastern Works, Equus Workforce Solutions, and sponsored by Froedtert South.