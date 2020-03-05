Special education teacher wins termination hearing, resigns to pursue other opportunities

District human resources officials made the recommendation to terminate Johnson after allegations that she had dragged a student out of anger while walking him down a hallway after an altercation in the school cafeteria last fall.

Johnson, however, said she was acting strategically in escorting the student back to her classroom when she placed her hand on the boy’s collar.

A video of the incident was shown during the hearing, along with testimony from both sides.

In attendance were about 30 people, many who came to show their support for the Johnson. Union officials said 23 letters of support were also submitted to the board for consideration.

"She was surrounded and supported by her courageous colleagues, people who know her professionalism and deep care for her students," Smith said. "The presence of these individuals helped Mrs. Johnson feel safe and supported enough to share her story and deliver the truth regarding the claims."

Contacted after the hearing, Johnson said while deciding to go through the hearing process was not easy she “couldn’t simply walk away in good conscience and let the accusations being made against me stand.”