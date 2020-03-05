Special education teacher wins termination hearing, resigns to pursue other opportunities

A former Kenosha Unified special education teacher was allowed to resigned after she successfully challenged plans by administration to have her fired.
Sherry Johnson, who had worked at Prairie Lane Elementary, had her termination hearing Tuesday in front of the Kenosha Unified School Board.
In an unusual move, she requested that the hearing take place in public. Most proceedings involving staff termination recommendations are held in executive session.
"Mrs. Johnson requested the open hearing because she wanted the opportunity to be heard, to present the truth, and to do what she could to make sure her peers in and around KUSD will not ever have to endure the same treatment," Johnson's attorney Taviss K. Smith said in a statement.
"The open hearing gave Mrs. Johnson the chance to demonstrate to the district that the violations she was accused of were unfounded and being blown out of proportion."
After the hearing, which lasted more than four hours, the board voted unanimously and without comment not to terminate Johnson, and allowed her to voluntarily resign while receiving a neutral letter of reference, according to Kendra Koeppen, Kenosha Education Association executive director, who attended the hearing.
Incident with student
District human resources officials made the recommendation to terminate Johnson after allegations that she had dragged a student out of anger while walking him down a hallway after an altercation in the school cafeteria last fall.
Johnson, however, said she was acting strategically in escorting the student back to her classroom when she placed her hand on the boy’s collar.
A video of the incident was shown during the hearing, along with testimony from both sides.
In attendance were about 30 people, many who came to show their support for the Johnson. Union officials said 23 letters of support were also submitted to the board for consideration.
"She was surrounded and supported by her courageous colleagues, people who know her professionalism and deep care for her students," Smith said. "The presence of these individuals helped Mrs. Johnson feel safe and supported enough to share her story and deliver the truth regarding the claims."
Contacted after the hearing, Johnson said while deciding to go through the hearing process was not easy she “couldn’t simply walk away in good conscience and let the accusations being made against me stand.”
“After everything I have invested into becoming a teacher, I owed it to myself, my students and my colleagues to share my side of the story and show how dedicated I have been when it comes to caring for the well-being and progress of my students,” she said in a statement.
“After everything was presented, I think it became clear to the KUSD School Board and everyone in the audience that the whole thing was a misinterpretation.”
Unified spokeswoman Tanya Ruder said administration had no comment because the case was a personnel matter.
Contracted in 2017
According to district records, Johnson was hired on a letter of appointment, contracted on a yearly basis, in Aug. 28, 2017, before officially resigning on Tuesday.
She also worked in other capacities in the district, including as a substitute teacher in 2013 and filling other roles as a certified teacher in 2015.
In biographical information posted on the Prairie Lane Elementary website, Johnson shared her enthusiasm as a special education teacher, along with her favorite quote: “Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
“I will deeply miss my students and the colleagues I worked closely with in Kenosha, but I felt resigning and pursuing other opportunities where I can be appreciated for my commitment as an educator was ultimately the best decision for me and my family,” she said in her statement.