Community banking makes welcome return to Kenosha

Pieroni also emphasized the importance of CSB’s ability to make decisions locally. “Another thing that’s become clear through the pandemic is that local decision making is crucial. Because we make all of our decisions locally, we’re able to operate with a flexibility that big banks just can’t touch. If your banking decisions are being made in another state or another country, you aren’t going to find that.”

Community State Bank’s Assistant Vice President, Laura Burnett Shoemaker, continued to expand on the differences customers could experience by banking locally.

“It’s all about building the relationships and making sure that we earn the trust and respect of our community,” she said. “When our customers succeed, our communities succeed, and that’s what community banking is all about.”

Burnett Shoemaker continued, “Our banking model is based on strong relationships. That’s why we offer no-fee account options to businesses, consumers, and non-profits. We’re not trying to nickel and dime our customers with hidden charges, or monthly maintenance fees. We want to be up front with them, and then provide them with the tools, local expertise, and technology to help them succeed. That’s how we build strong relationships at CSB.”

In a merged, consolidated era of statewide, regional, national and international banks, Community State Bank lives up to its name as a true community bank. While big enough to competitively offer a full suite of services and technology like the major national banks, Community State Bank is also flexible enough to offer its individual and business clients personalized service, with decisions made locally by an experienced team of bankers committed to supporting the communities in which it does business.

