Fourth-generation nurse steps out into career fueled by Gateway’s hands-on training, clinical experiences

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alyssa Bock chose her career path early – as well as the college that would help to get her there the quickest and with the best training.

The result? Bock was hired at an area hospital before graduating in two years from the college of her choice, Gateway Technical College, and passed her state nursing license exam a week after her graduation.

The fourth-generation nurse works in an obstetrics unit and points to Gateway’s hands-on learning and high standards as the tools which helped her to successfully enter her career.

“Without Gateway, I would still be in college, have racked up a lot of debt and still not have reached my career goals. Gateway helped me to reach my goal of entering my career in the quickest and most efficient way possible – while also giving me the skills to flourish as a nurse,” says Bock.

Bock says college’s focus on hands-on learning and clinical experience work in tandem to prepare students for the real world they will soon face in their career.

“Gateway helps you to develop your skills under pressure,” says Bock. “You need to be able to think critically and under pressure as a nurse, and Gateway’s hands-on learning and training helps you to do that.