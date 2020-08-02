Frank P. Crivello of Phoenix Investors discusses how urban blight remediation reduces firearms violence

Crime: Blighted buildings offer a haven for clandestine criminal activity, providing expansive space where stolen goods or illegal firearms can be stored or sold, and violent crimes can be conducted in private.

Urban blight remediation proven to reduce firearms violence

In 2019, the United States saw more than 15,000 firearms deaths, while another 30,000 were injured. The link between urban blight and crime, specifically gun violence, has been studied extensively over the last several decades:

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania monitored the remediation of 5,112 blighted buildings from 1999 to 2013, discovering notable decrease in gun violence in the areas directly surrounding the blighted properties.

A Detroit-based blight remediation study showed that demolishing five blighted buildings in an area resulted in an 11% reduction in firearm assaults. Demolishing 6-12 buildings seemed to correspond with an even larger reduction.

In partnership with the City of Milwaukee, Phoenix Investors demolished an abandoned facility that had become a haven for illicit activities. Careful analysis of data collected over four years by the Milwaukee Police Department revealed a 32% reduction in serious crimes in the area surrounding the building site.