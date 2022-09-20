Froedtert South surgeons mentor others in the use of robotics

Medical professionals want to provide the best possible outcomes for their patients.

For three Froedtert South surgeons this means sharing their expertise in the latest technology with peers well beyond the borders of Kenosha County.

For the past few years Dr. Goya Raikar, Dr. Majed Jandali and Dr. Mustafa Badrudduja, have been successfully utilizing robotics to perform procedures at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Using the da Vinci Xi robotic system, Dr. Badrudduja and Dr. Jandali perform abdominal surgeries and hernia repairs and Dr. Raikar performs a wide range of heart and lung procedures.

Froedtert South obtained a first-generation da Vinci robot from Intuitive Surgical in 2006, moving to fourth generation robots in 2015. The hospital now has three fourth-generations robots. Dr. Jandali and Dr. Badrudduja began performing robotic surgery in addition to their minimally invasive (laproscopic) procedures in 2015.

“Da Vinci was originally designed for heart surgery but the learning curve was so steep that its first uses were for urology and general surgery,” notes Dr. Raikar.

Using the robot, Dr. Jandali and Dr. Badrudduja perform all different types of hernias from simple to complex recurrent hernias, gallbladder, weight loss surgery, intestinal colon surgery including cancers, reflux surgery and removal of solid organs like the spleen and adrenals.

Dr. Raikar, who has been with Froedtert South since 2019, has worked in robotic surgery since 2005 in Minnesota. “I did the first robotic mitral valve operation in the state; there were only a handful of us attempting it at the time.”

Currently Dr. Raikar’s robotic procedures include repair of the mitral value, tricuspid valve, coronary bypass, heart tumors and congenital defects.

“The robotics world has exploded in all areas but in the heart world (Froedtert South) still has the only program in Wisconsin,” Dr. Raikar said.

Proctors and Mentors

As each of these surgeons became proficient with robotic technology and procedures, they began to be called upon to share their knowledge with surgeons throughout the country.

This has been done via two methods. Observation centers offer surgeons interested in robotics a place to come and observe robotic procedures. This leads to the second method which is proctoring, whereby Froedtert South surgeons travel to different hospitals to assist other surgeons with their first robotic procedures.

Dr. Raikar became a robotics proctor for other surgeons in 2007 in Minnesota. “Froedtert South is such a unique institution and (robotics) was one of the things that attracted me to coming here,” he said.

Dr. Jandali and Dr. Badrudduja began proctoring others in the use of the robot for hernia and abdominal surgery in 2016. They have since proctored in several places including Chicago, Michigan, Wausau, the Dakotas, Minnestota and Pennsylvania.

The surgeons are also mentors to doctors who call on them for advice on robotic surgery, notes Dr. Badrudduja. “As a proctor I am sort of an observer and may offer suggestions,” he said.

Soon after Dr. Jandali and Dr. Badruddja started robotic surgery, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital was identified as a popular high volume robotics program and began offering observations to surgeons nationwide, including prestigious institutions like UW-Madison, Loyola, the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Badrudduja began proctoring surgeons at other medical facilities beginning in early 2016 and started offering observations to other surgeons at Froedtert South in 2018.

“When observers come to Froedtert South, Dr. Jandali and myself try to schedule a full day of procedures so surgeons can see the robot in a variety of applications,” Dr. Badrudduja said.

“There is nothing better than seeing (robotic surgery) in action and seeing how the day flows,” Dr. Badrudduja said.

“Kudos to the Froedtert South team—they make (using the robot) look so easy,” said Dr. Raikar.

“Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital is unique. There are only one or two other places (in the country) that can offer two surgeons to observe doing robotic surgeries,” said Dr. Badrudduja. “The hospital and the board deserve credit for supporting its surgeons by getting these robots,” Dr. Jandali said.

Teachable opportunities

To help fellow physicians become comfortable with robotics, the Froedtert South surgeons highlight advantages to the technology: ease of procedure, a better visual field and implement dexterity, reduced patient pain and shorter hospital stays.

Hernia repair was one of the first areas of robotic surgical success, say the surgeons.

The robotic instrument’s agile tip, or “wrist” is able to do fine stitches. The laparoscopic instrument tip is straight and can only tack mesh with staples in hernia surgery which is more painful, Dr. Jandali said.

“With robotics you can also reach into places that are hard to get,” he added.

Robotics may also extend the careers of surgeons because robotic procedures put less physical strain on surgeons. Where traditional surgeries require surgeons to stand for long periods of time, robotic surgeries are done from a seated position, Dr. Jandali said.

“Once you’ve done robotic procedures you don’t want to go back,” said Dr. Raikar.

Challenges

Encouraging the benefits of robotics also means sometimes dissuading peers of misconceptions surrounding the technology. “Early assumptions were that (the surgeon) just programmed the robot, but that is not the case,” said Dr. Jandali.

“There is the misconception that (using robots) is slow and bogs down the (surgical schedule),” said Dr. Badrudduja. “We want to show that is absolutely not the case. It is just as efficient.”

Learning curve

Well before they are paired with a Froedtert South surgeon, would-be robotic surgical teams undergo rigorous training that includes learning modules, simulators and test-taking.

“Robotic surgery has a steep learning curve,” said Dr. Jandali.

“Everyone needs to be facile with (all aspects) of the procedure,” Dr. Raikar said. “It’s not a weekend course.”

Surgeons interested in pursuing robotic procedures begin with a visit to an observation site offered at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Following this they return to their home hospitals to take simulator courses offered by the robotics manufacturer.

“The training includes safety of the machine plus 20 hours computer simulation plus a two-day course using cadavers with a proctor for the first three cases you do, explained Dr. Jandali.

“The technique involves using two hands and two feet. It’s like driving a stick shift car,” Dr. Jandali said. “Some go through all the (training) and decide it is not for them. They have to have commitment; to believe in it.”

Satisfaction in sharing

Helping fellow surgeons become proficient with the new technology is satisfying, say the Froedtert South surgeons.

“I like showing them how we can do advanced, difficult cases with robotic surgery,” Dr. Jandali said. “At the end of the day I believe in this technology and would like to see it succeed even more,” Dr. Badrudduja said.

“What I like about proctoring other physicians in robotic procedures is sharing and learning from other surgeons and the sense of pride that in places like San Diego they now have the option to use robotics,” Dr. Raikar said.

Demand increasing

“As of today (Froedtert South) has performed over 5,000 procedures with the robots,” reports Dr. Jandali, who notes he had performed 2,800 of these.

Demand for robotic surgery has grown as the types of specialties it is used for has expanded, Dr. Badrudduja said. “Who knows where this is going to be in ten years?”

“Robotics are becoming the next generation of the standard of care,” observes Dr. Raikar.

“Robotics are only going to enhance what we are already doing well,” Dr. Badrudduja said.

Having an impact

It is not uncommon that emerging technologies start in smaller communities and fans out to larger institutions, say the Froedtert South surgeons.

“Surgeons come here to see and help bring the technology back to their own communities,” noted Dr. Badrudduja. (Our mentoring/proctoring) is an example of how community hospitals are impacting bigger medical centers.” “I want my patients to have better surgical experiences and better outcomes. (I can do this best by) being able to share this technology and help colleagues overcome misconceptions they may have,” Dr. Badrudduja said.