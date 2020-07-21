Gateway continues to enroll for cost-free HOPE training program

Sade Augustus said 2020 was the year she would finally enroll in Gateway Technical College’s CNC program.
Then the pandemic hit, complicating her plans, putting her behind schedule and pondering her next steps.
But all wasn’t lost, and, if you ask Sade, she says her situation might be even better. Sade enrolled in the SC Johnson-funded HOPE program at Gateway and has begun to gain the skills to enter a field in need of skilled workers.
“I saw that Gateway was taking applicants for the program and I said ‘sign me up,’” said Sade. “It would have taken me much longer to earn my diploma, to gain that education. Now I can earn it in 21 weeks – and for free. That’s even better. I am so grateful that it’s free.”
The program provides cost-free training to workers — such as those dislocated by the COVID-19 pandemic — for in-demand career fields, which includes a $500 stipend to all students at the halfway point of their coursework. The first round of programs are underway, but the college is still taking applicants for the following:
Introductory Industry 4.0
Basic Cooking Skills
Forklift Operator
Mechanical Maintenance Technician
Certified Nursing Assistant
Truck Driving
To apply and for more information, visit www.gtc.edu/hope-initiative
“These are in essential businesses, ones that will weather layoffs better than others and are in in-demand career fields,” says Matt Janisin, vice president, Gateway Business & Workforce Solutions
“Take the Industry 4.0, for instance. Industry 4.0 teaches those skills associated with robotics, hydraulics, pneumatics, programming, the Internet of Things and internet-connected services. I don’t think this is as well-known as the others – but workers with the skills in these areas are in very high demand.”
All the sessions will help students – especially during this time of need for many.
“SC Johnson finds a way to help in times of need, and this is one of those times,” says Janisin. “This is a way for students to have an opportunity to reinvent themselves in a new career.”
James Williams, a CNC student, also calls the HOPE program an opportunity. “I have wanted to go into CNC for some time. This is my next step, my opportunity.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!