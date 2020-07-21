Gateway continues to enroll for cost-free HOPE training program
HOPE Certificate Students - CNC iMET Center - July 2020

The cost-free SC Johnson HOPE program at Gateway Technical College has begun to deliver life-changing training to students in four programs – but openings in six other programs still remain. Pictured are CNC program student James Williams, student Sade Augustus and instructor Neil Petersen, at the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Sade Augustus said 2020 was the year she would finally enroll in Gateway Technical College’s CNC program.

Then the pandemic hit, complicating her plans, putting her behind schedule and pondering her next steps.

But all wasn’t lost, and, if you ask Sade, she says her situation might be even better. Sade enrolled in the SC Johnson-funded HOPE program at Gateway and has begun to gain the skills to enter a field in need of skilled workers.

“I saw that Gateway was taking applicants for the program and I said ‘sign me up,’” said Sade. “It would have taken me much longer to earn my diploma, to gain that education. Now I can earn it in 21 weeks – and for free. That’s even better. I am so grateful that it’s free.”

The program provides cost-free training to workers — such as those dislocated by the COVID-19 pandemic — for in-demand career fields, which includes a $500 stipend to all students at the halfway point of their coursework. The first round of programs are underway, but the college is still taking applicants for the following:

Introductory Industry 4.0

Basic Cooking Skills

Forklift Operator

Mechanical Maintenance Technician

Certified Nursing Assistant

Truck Driving

To apply and for more information, visit www.gtc.edu/hope-initiative

“These are in essential businesses, ones that will weather layoffs better than others and are in in-demand career fields,” says Matt Janisin, vice president, Gateway Business & Workforce Solutions

“Take the Industry 4.0, for instance. Industry 4.0 teaches those skills associated with robotics, hydraulics, pneumatics, programming, the Internet of Things and internet-connected services. I don’t think this is as well-known as the others – but workers with the skills in these areas are in very high demand.”

All the sessions will help students – especially during this time of need for many.

“SC Johnson finds a way to help in times of need, and this is one of those times,” says Janisin. “This is a way for students to have an opportunity to reinvent themselves in a new career.”

James Williams, a CNC student, also calls the HOPE program an opportunity. “I have wanted to go into CNC for some time. This is my next step, my opportunity.”

HOPE program

The program covers tuition, fees, career planning, job placement services and a $500 stabilization stipend.

