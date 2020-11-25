Gateway gives career and life stability, student says

Tori Starkey wanted more than just a job.

She wanted a career.

She wanted a better life for her family.

Tori wanted to be part of a team and she wanted to make a difference.

She was able to gain all of that, and more, through Gateway Technical College.

Sparked by her drive and a Gateway Electrical Engineering Technology associate degree, Tori has already entered her career and looks forward to her future.

“I am in an in-demand career field, and I have the financial stability and freedom that comes with it,” says Tori. “My Gateway education has changed my life completely.”

Tori says she first pondered a college degree as she sought a career she would enjoy, but also would provide a family-sustaining wage.

“I’ve always been a good student,” says Tori. “I’ve always liked math and science and wanted a career where I didn’t feel like I was going to work. I wanted something I would enjoy, but also something that would provide a better lifestyle for myself and my kids.