Graduate realizes career fit through Gateway

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaShon Stevens was 23 years old, worked hard at his job and knew his work history and skills made him very employable.

Even so, he found himself on the job hunt for months after a layoff that had sidelined him and his coworkers alike.

He knew he had to take a different path to succeed and knew he needed more training and education. LaShon chose Gateway Technical College as the vehicle to his success — as well as discovering his true career passion.

“I knew from experience that Gateway was a well-rounded college where you could get a great education and offered a great balance between learning on-campus as well as learning online,” said LaShon.

“I had taken some classes there before, so many people who were near and dear to me were either faculty there or were students there. Gateway was a local college, too, so it was an easy decision.”

That decision resulted in the Spring 2020 graduate already starting up his own realty company with hopes of doing even more.

LaShon began at Gateway in the Facilities Maintenance program because it was an area he was familiar with and something he enjoyed, and he earned a technical diploma in that program two years later in 2017.