Jacob Allender, the double-double graduate

Jacob Allender graduated from Waterford High School this spring — after graduating from Gateway Technical College with a welding diploma.

Not only did Jacob earn diplomas from high school and college in the same month, but he also landed a job in his career field in the middle of a pandemic and before he even took part in his college commencement ceremony. And, all in the double-double year of 2020.

Jacob earned his diploma through a Gateway high school welding academy, a program which provides high school students the training and education to earn their welding/maintenance & fabrication technical diploma and enter a welding career. He says he initially signed up for the academy because he likes to build things — but found out he really liked it once he started to weld.

“Really, just the thought of welding, of building, sparked my interest,” says Jacob. “As soon as I started welding, I fell in love with it.”

Jacob says the training he received was solid and helped him to obtain his welding position before he even graduated.