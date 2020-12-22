New business helps locals get back on their feet

His credit score is far higher now..

Harper said he learned to truly care for others when serving as a certified nursing assistant at Hospitality Nursing home, 8633 32nd Ave. He served there for over a decade.

“I think that part of my life is where I really grew,” he said. “I learned that caring for people was a very vital part of my existence. I may not have wanted to do it in a health care field, but I still have the compassion to help people and see families grow.”

He said he was always hoping to start his own business. He said being an agency owner is empowering and thrilling.

“I truly believe that this was my calling,” he said. “A lot of people want the title of entrepreneur but don’t really know what an entrepreneur goes through. I’m in charge of every department whether it’s marketing, finance, administrative.”

Still, he said he walks “a fine line” to ensure he spends plenty of time with his friends and family. He recently celebrated his birthday and some balloons were floating over his desk.

“I want the public to know we welcome them,” he said. “Don’t be afraid of Uptown. It’s growing and it’s beautiful. … We’re going to be the type of business that will service the community.”