Redefining what a used car dealership can be

“At the beginning of the year it was crazy, the pandemic slowed us down, but now it’s awesome,” he said. “We had to just keep working and come in every day and put in effort. It got better.”

To reach customers and put a positive spin on things, their team began filming comical videos showcasing their vehicles and posting them online.

“Everyone who works here is a good person and they kind of pushed the videos,” he said. “They showed the community we like to have fun, have a good time and sell good cars.”

Last Christmas season the duo gave one of their vehicles to a local in need. Despite the challenges of 2020, Carbox will again provide a vehicle to a family in need. This year’s offering: a 2007 Honda Odyssey to a family in need.

“Why not? We had this van here that’s been around longer than we normally sell cars, so we thought about just giving it away,” he said.

The winner will be chosen at random from a hat later this month.

“This Honda will last 300,000 miles. It’s what they’re built for and we kept it in good shape,” he added.

Dooley said he’s not in the used vehicle business because of the cars.