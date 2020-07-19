Sponsored: Review Your Investment Objective

When checking your portfolio’s alignment, it’s also a good idea to make sure you’ve accounted for your liquidity needs. Liquidity need represents the extent to which a customer desires the ability or has financial obligations that dictate the need to quickly and easily convert to cash all or a portion of an investment. For reference, cash is the most liquid asset, while real estate, fine art, and collectibles are all relatively illiquid. Liquidity needs include:

Significant (primary need is liquidity)

Moderate (may need quick access to cash)

None (have other sources of cash)

When building your portfolio, it’s important to evaluate whether your current plan is aligned with your current goals and risk tolerance. Talk with your financial advisor to help ensure your strategy is on track to achieve your goals.

