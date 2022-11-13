SPONSORED STORY: Give the gift of math this holiday season with the Mathnasium

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Maria Norville can be described as a woman who has a passion for students and possesses the courage to make changes.

From the early days of her career, she has believed in a statement by Andre Gide, a French author, who wrote: “You cannot discover new oceans unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.”

Maria had a vision of doing something remarkable for students in the area of mathematics. She had a 22-year track record of delivering positive and measurable results as a mathematics teacher and administrator and holds multiple certifications, licenses, and degrees in mathematics and educational leadership.

In short, she left Chicago, moved to Wisconsin and opened the Mathnasium, The Math Learning Center, 6935 75th St., Suite D.

Maria’s passion is to motivate students and to move them from a level of frustration, uncertainty, and insecurity when learning mathematics and move them toward pedagogical practices and exercises that will help them learn and achieve at their instructional (versus frustrational) level. This, she believes, will ignite her students’ enthusiasm for mathematics and increase their self confidence while empowering them to achieve to the best of their abilities.

It is no secret that American students have a problem in the area of mathematics and reading. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, there is a significant decline in both reading and math scores of American students. The decline in national average math scores was the largest ever recorded in the nationally representative assessment of student performance dating back to 1969.

In the first results since the pandemic began, just 26 percent of eighth-graders showed proficiency in math down from 34 percent in 2019. That is the worst result since 2000 as math performance among eighth graders has declined in 51 participating states and jurisdictions. Fourth-graders did a little better with 36 percent achieving a proficient score, down from 41 percent three years earlier.

“Our math goals for students include conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, strategic competence, adaptive reasoning, and productive disposition,” Norville said. “The strategies we employ for students struggling in the area of math include: systemic and explicit instruction, visual representation of functions and relationships, while utilizing manipulatives, pictures, and graphs, and ongoing assessments.

The Mathnasium Program

Maria has developed a simple yet comprehensive demonstration outlining what the Mathnasium Program strives to do for its students and parents/guardians, following the letters in its name:

M

We have a Manageable Monthly Pricing Subscription which focuses on the length of enrollment for 2-3 times a week (8-10 times per month).

Mathnasium can host Math Nights at nearby schools.

A

We ask parents/guardians what expectations they have for the Mathnasium program.

We assess each individual student and develop a customized learning plan based on the student’s strengths and weaknesses tailored to their individual needs.

T

We provide team teaching whereby the student will practice critical skills while hearing different instructor’s voices and teaching styles.

H

Homework Help: A portion of the time can be dedicated to assisting students with their homework (15 minutes out of the hour for elementary students and 45 minutes out of the hour and a half for high school students).

N

Non-memorization teaching techniques leading to a fully developed understanding of math.

A good foundation in Numerical Fluency is not only critical but required to foster a deep understanding of how math works.

A

Assessments: Students will start off with a verbal assessment and then will complete a written assessment to identify skills they are strong in and see what areas they need support in. Students will be assessed with Mastery Checks once they have practiced the skills in their Learning Plan.

ACT prep classes offered. Call for pricing.

S

Flexible scheduling: Choose between online, in-center, or HYBRID sessions to meet the needs of the individual student and/or parent/guardian.

Sessions are 1 hour in length (elementary) and 1½ hours in length for high schoolers and include: Warm up, Prescriptives, Workout Book, Homework and Cool down

A System Of Rewards: A system whereby students earn stars on their math punch card and obtain cool and fun prizes.

Stars earned by completing the Problem of the Week & playing bean bags

I

Individualized Progress Report will be emailed to parents/guardians monthly to show progress with students’ Mastery Checks.

Individualized and customized curriculum available for all levels of students.

Instructors pass a rigorous math assessment which indicates their ability of understanding and teaching a wide range of mathematical concepts and skills

U

Understanding mathematical concepts is the substructure of each program. This includes: building upon prior knowledge, making connections, filling in gaps (if needed), working toward procedural fluency, and gaining a deep understanding of such concepts is the goal for each student.

M

Math Instructors who are exceptional and experts in math-team teaching using the approved Mathnasium Methodology and Curriculum.

We strive to utilize a Gymnasium MODEL whereby our students build their math muscles over time while building their confidence not only in the math arena but also within their lives.

Monthly calendar with daily activities for students to earn stars on their Rewards Cards.