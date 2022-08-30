Sponsored story: Save a limb, save a life

“I like to stay pretty active,” said Gene Davis of Trevor, Wisconsin. Gene runs his own painting, drywalling, and property maintenance business, likes to bowl twice a week, and enjoys hunting and fishing when he can.

Earlier this year, though, Gene’s life changed dramatically. “It started with pain in my left calf,” Gene recalled. “Then my foot was getting numb at night. It worsened until I couldn’t walk more than 30 feet, or do much at all,” Gene said.

That is when Gene’s physician referred him to Dr. Michael Ginsburg, a Vascular and Interventional Radiologist on the Froedtert South Medical Staff.

“About eight million Americans like Gene suffer from peripheral arterial disease – a common condition in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to their arms and legs,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “For some three quarters of these patients don’t notice any symptoms, but some develop wounds that won’t heal. Others may experience severe pain in their lower legs and feet, even at rest, and especially when their legs are elevated, as they are in bed at night. These patients have what is called chronic limb-threatening ischemia,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “It’s called limb-threatening because if the condition is left untreated, patients risk losing toes, feet, or legs to amputation, and ischemia, which means insufficient blood flow.”

“At Froedtert South, we perform procedures with the goal of limb salvage. Our aim is to improve blood flow to a leg for the purpose of preventing limb loss. These procedures enable wounds to heal, eliminate pain associated with poor circulation, and, ultimately, help these patients avoid amputation,” Dr. Ginsburg said.”

“The treatments we offer are all minimally invasive procedures in which we insert a thin catheter into a blood vessel in a patient’s groin, wrist, or foot. Using devices attached to the catheter, we open up narrowed blood vessels using either a balloon, a device that cleans out the plaque, or a stent to hold the blood vessel open. We call these revascularization procedures,” Dr. Ginsburg said.

“These minimally invasive procedures often make it possible for patients to go home the same day,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “They also have fewer risks than traditional open surgery that requires a large incision.”

“I am doing good, now, and working four or five hours a day,” Gene said. “I'm back doing all the stuff I do, going up and down ladders painting, and walking with no problems.”

“During one of my follow-up visits with Dr. Ginsburg,” Gene said, “he showed me images of the blockages in my leg. It was kind of scary. I should have seen Dr. Ginsburg sooner.”

Had Gene waited much longer, his outcome could have been much worse. “Avoiding amputation is extremely important,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “Studies suggest that patients who have an amputation are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease that can shorten their lifespans. “As we like to say, ‘Save a limb, save a life,’” Dr. Ginsburg said.

“It is likely that half of amputations due to peripheral arterial disease could have been prevented by the procedures we perform,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “That is why I strongly recommend that anyone who is considering amputation meet with a vascular specialist for a vascular evaluation beforehand.”

“We work closely with patients’ primary care doctors, podiatry, wound care, and other specialists to make sure their risk factors are under control,” Dr. Ginsburg said, “to slow the progression of their disease, heal their wounds, improve their symptoms, lower their risk of heart attack or stroke, and decrease the likelihood of amputation.”

“We also work as a team in the catheterization lab when we are performing minimally invasive procedures to open blocked arteries and restore a patient’s blood flow,” Dr. Ginsburg said.

“Dr. Ginsburg is a very good doctor,” Gene said. “He is very thorough and he explains everything. He told me he would do everything he could to keep me on my feet. When I had the surgery,” Gene recalled, “Dr. Ginsburg came to check on me in my room at 7:30 that night before he went home,” Gene said. “I'll tell you one thing: anyone who has pain in their calves should go see Dr. Ginsburg and get it checked out right away.”

“At Froedtert South, we are part a whole movement across the country to focus on limb salvage for people with severe peripheral arterial disease,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “We are able to avoid amputations and save limbs in more than 80% of the complex cases referred to us, right here, close to home.”