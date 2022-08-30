 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sponsored story: Save a limb, save a life

“I like to stay pretty active,” said Gene Davis of Trevor, Wisconsin. Gene runs his own painting, drywalling, and property maintenance business, likes to bowl twice a week, and enjoys hunting and fishing when he can.

Earlier this year, though, Gene’s life changed dramatically. “It started with pain in my left calf,” Gene recalled. “Then my foot was getting numb at night. It worsened until I couldn’t walk more than 30 feet, or do much at all,” Gene said.

That is when Gene’s physician referred him to Dr. Michael Ginsburg, a Vascular and Interventional Radiologist on the Froedtert South Medical Staff.

“About eight million Americans like Gene suffer from peripheral arterial disease – a common condition in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to their arms and legs,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “For some three quarters of these patients don’t notice any symptoms, but some develop wounds that won’t heal. Others may experience severe pain in their lower legs and feet, even at rest, and especially when their legs are elevated, as they are in bed at night. These patients have what is called chronic limb-threatening ischemia,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “It’s called limb-threatening because if the condition is left untreated, patients risk losing toes, feet, or legs to amputation, and ischemia, which means insufficient blood flow.”

“At Froedtert South, we perform procedures with the goal of limb salvage. Our aim is to improve blood flow to a leg for the purpose of preventing limb loss. These procedures enable wounds to heal, eliminate pain associated with poor circulation, and, ultimately, help these patients avoid amputation,” Dr. Ginsburg said.”

“The treatments we offer are all minimally invasive procedures in which we insert a thin catheter into a blood vessel in a patient’s groin, wrist, or foot. Using devices attached to the catheter, we open up narrowed blood vessels using either a balloon, a device that cleans out the plaque, or a stent to hold the blood vessel open. We call these revascularization procedures,” Dr. Ginsburg said.

“These minimally invasive procedures often make it possible for patients to go home the same day,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “They also have fewer risks than traditional open surgery that requires a large incision.”

“I am doing good, now, and working four or five hours a day,” Gene said. “I'm back doing all the stuff I do, going up and down ladders painting, and walking with no problems.”

“During one of my follow-up visits with Dr. Ginsburg,” Gene said, “he showed me images of the blockages in my leg. It was kind of scary. I should have seen Dr. Ginsburg sooner.”

Had Gene waited much longer, his outcome could have been much worse. “Avoiding amputation is extremely important,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “Studies suggest that patients who have an amputation are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease that can shorten their lifespans. “As we like to say, ‘Save a limb, save a life,’” Dr. Ginsburg said.

“It is likely that half of amputations due to peripheral arterial disease could have been prevented by the procedures we perform,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “That is why I strongly recommend that anyone who is considering amputation meet with a vascular specialist for a vascular evaluation beforehand.”

“We work closely with patients’ primary care doctors, podiatry, wound care, and other specialists to make sure their risk factors are under control,” Dr. Ginsburg said, “to slow the progression of their disease, heal their wounds, improve their symptoms, lower their risk of heart attack or stroke, and decrease the likelihood of amputation.”

“We also work as a team in the catheterization lab when we are performing minimally invasive procedures to open blocked arteries and restore a patient’s blood flow,” Dr. Ginsburg said.

“Dr. Ginsburg is a very good doctor,” Gene said. “He is very thorough and he explains everything. He told me he would do everything he could to keep me on my feet. When I had the surgery,” Gene recalled, “Dr. Ginsburg came to check on me in my room at 7:30 that night before he went home,” Gene said. “I'll tell you one thing: anyone who has pain in their calves should go see Dr. Ginsburg and get it checked out right away.”

“At Froedtert South, we are part a whole movement across the country to focus on limb salvage for people with severe peripheral arterial disease,” Dr. Ginsburg said. “We are able to avoid amputations and save limbs in more than 80% of the complex cases referred to us, right here, close to home.”

'You saved my life!'

“I had decided to lose some weight,” recalled Joe Bush of Kenosha. “I was watching what I was eating and had cut way back on meal portions. I expected my weight to drop, but instead I was getting heavier.”

“That is when I went to see my primary care doctor and found out that my liver disease was causing my abdomen to fill with fluid,” Joe said. “I had to start having a procedure called paracentesis performed on a regular basis to drain the fluid. Once a week, they would insert a needle into my abdomen and remove the fluid that had built up. That got very old, very fast.”

That is when Joe’s physician referred him to Dr. David Curry, a Vascular and Interventional Radiologist on the Froedtert South Medical Staff.

“Joe has what is called portal hypertension,” Dr. Curry said. “In simplified terms, the vessels carrying nutrient-rich blood from a patient’s digestive system through their liver are blocked. Think of it like a clogged drain: if the blood can't go through the liver, it finds a way to go around. That can cause bleeding from the stomach, esophagus, or intestines. It can also cause a buildup of fluid in the belly like Joe was experiencing,” Dr Curry said. “Joe was probably carrying more than three gallons of fluid in his abdomen at any given time. Carrying all that fluid is incapacitating.”

“In the past, a surgeon might address Joe’s condition with a traditional operation,” Dr. Curry said, “requiring a big incision in his abdomen to perform bypasses to reduce the pressure in the portal vein. That is pretty major surgery,” Dr. Curry said.

Instead, Dr. Curry performed a minimally invasive procedure called a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt, or TIPS for short.

“The goal is to decrease the pressure in the portal blood vessels,” Dr. Curry said. We put the patient to sleep and insert a catheter through a blood vessel in their neck and into their liver. After connecting the hepatic and portal veins with a stent from inside the liver, we dilate the tract with the stent until we get the pressure down to an acceptable level.

“A patient who undergoes a TIPS procedure would go to sleep and then, when they wake up, might ask me, ‘Did you do it?’” Dr. Curry said. “The success rate is approximately 95%, and fewer than 2% of patients experience complications.”

“The recovery is much faster than traditional open surgery,” Dr. Curry said. “We typically keep the patient in the hospital for 24 hours to make sure their recovery is going as planned, and then send them home.”

“We see a lot of patients with liver disease,” Dr. Curry said. “With the minimally-invasive TIPS procedure we perform, we can restore some quality of life for people who have liver disease and are experiencing either bleeding or fluid buildup in their abdomen or chest.”

“In terms of explaining the TIPS procedure and answering my questions, Dr. Curry was very thorough,” Joe said. “He and his team helped me understand everything, and even showed me a video so I could see what they were going to do.”

“During the procedure, Dr. Curry discovered the veins he needed to use were all twisted into quite a mess,” Joe said. “He was initially concerned that we wouldn't be able to perform the procedure, but then he figured out a way and made it happen. Dr. Curry is very talented.”

“The TIPS procedure worked for me,” Joe said. “I am having my abdomen drained every three weeks now, compared to once a week before. That has definitely improved my quality of life. I would tell anyone who has to have fluid drained from their abdomen on a regular basis that they don’t need to be afraid to have the procedure done,” Joe said.

“The TIPS procedure does not prevent a patient from receiving a liver transplant down the road,” Dr. Curry said. “In fact, we sometimes perform the procedure to buy time until a patient can receive a liver transplant. I had one patient who I performed a TIPS on who came back to me a year-and-a-half later and said to me, ‘You saved my life. You kept me going until I could receive my liver transplant.’ That felt great.”

“I know some people in the Kenosha County community think they have to go to Milwaukee or Chicago to get to get these kinds of complex procedures performed,” Dr. Curry said. “The simple fact is they can have many of them done right here, close to home.”

Stepping to the challenge

  • September is National Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Awareness Month
  • During the month, Dr. Ginsburg and Dr. Curry will participate in the STEPtember Vascular Health Challenge to walk at least 60 miles during September
  • 60 miles represents the 60,000 miles of blood vessels in every human body
  • The STEPtember challenge is sponsored by the Society for Vascular Surgeons to increase awareness of PAD and raise funds to support low-income patients in exercise therapy programs
